- UTPB 2, St. Edward’s 0
-
St. Edward’s.. 000 000 000 — 0 10 0
UTPB.............. 000 002 00x — 2 3 0
Jack Granack, AG Ayala (6) and Hunter Torrez. Nick Bartley, Danny Juarez (6) and Jonathan Bermudez. W — Juarez. L — Granack. 2B — St. Edward’s: Jacob Vasquez, Dylan Mackin and Dante Gutierrez. UTPB: Jay Desoto.
Records — St. Edward’s 1-6 overall, 1-6 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 2-5, 2-5.
Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 8:11 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB shuts out St. Edward's
A two-run double by Jay Desoto in the sixth inning proved to be the difference for the UTPB baseball team Friday as the Falcons defeated St. Edward’s 2-0 in Lone Star Conference play at Roden Field.
UTPB (2-5) also got a strong pitching effort from Nick Bartley and Danny Juarez. The duo combined for the shutout and struck out 11 batters despite giving up 10 hits.
Dylan Mackin led the Hilltoppers (1-6) offensively, finishing 3 for 5 with a double. The series continues with a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.
