  • February 14, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB shuts out St. Edward's

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB shuts out St. Edward's

UTPB 2, St. Edward’s 0

St. Edward’s.. 000  000 000   —     0    10     0

UTPB.............. 000  002  00x   —     2      3     0

Jack Granack, AG Ayala (6) and Hunter Torrez. Nick Bartley, Danny Juarez (6) and Jonathan Bermudez. W — Juarez. L — Granack. 2B — St. Edward’s: Jacob Vasquez, Dylan Mackin and Dante Gutierrez. UTPB: Jay Desoto.

Records — St. Edward’s 1-6 overall, 1-6 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 2-5, 2-5.

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 8:11 pm

A two-run double by Jay Desoto in the sixth inning proved to be the difference for the UTPB baseball team Friday as the Falcons defeated St. Edward’s 2-0 in Lone Star Conference play at Roden Field.

UTPB (2-5) also got a strong pitching effort from Nick Bartley and Danny Juarez. The duo combined for the shutout and struck out 11 batters despite giving up 10 hits.

Dylan Mackin led the Hilltoppers (1-6) offensively, finishing 3 for 5 with a double. The series continues with a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

