  • June 22, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 23 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: June 23 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 22, 2020 4:51 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 23 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1963: On this date, Plainview’s Jack Williams carried a comfortable seven-stroke lead into the final 18 holes of the West Texas Golf Tournament at the Ranchland Hills Country Club in Midland. Williams, a two-time winner of the event, added a 1-over-par 72 in the third round to go with earlier rounds of 65 and 72 for a 54-hole total of 209.  … The invitation list was completed for the 15th annual Odessa Pro-Am with the addition of five tandems and the withdrawal of two others. Bobby Nichols, a Midland pro who was making a name for himself on the PGA circuit, missed the tournament due to a conflict with a televised match in which he played against Swiss champ Jacky Bonvin in Switzerland.

>> 1972: One top-seeded player carried home a division championship as upsets marked the closing of the 14th annual Highway 80 Odessa Open Tennis Tournament at the OdessaCollege courts. The three-day tournament was plagued by what one official described as “record-breaking heat.” Dallas’ Scott Ragland won the Boys 16 singles championship and was the only top-seeded entry in the 20-division tournament to take home a title. Odessans swept the two women’s divisions as Doris Mason defeated Junction’s Pam Schultz 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win the women’s singles crown while Marilyn and Peggy Steding won the top honors in the tandem bracket.

>> 1988: The Midland Angels posted a 13-8 victory against the El Paso Diablos in Texas League Action at Angel Stadium. C.L. Penigar was 4 for 4, with a triple and a double, walked twice and stole two bases.

>> 1997: Gary Varnadore won the Sun Country Odessa City Championship golf tournament for the third time. The Rankin native produced 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey in the final round for an even-par 72.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Monday, June 22, 2020 4:51 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
100°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: ENE at 13mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 107°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 68°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]