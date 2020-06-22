LOOKING BACK: June 23 Memories

>> 1963: On this date, Plainview’s Jack Williams carried a comfortable seven-stroke lead into the final 18 holes of the West Texas Golf Tournament at the Ranchland Hills Country Club in Midland. Williams, a two-time winner of the event, added a 1-over-par 72 in the third round to go with earlier rounds of 65 and 72 for a 54-hole total of 209. … The invitation list was completed for the 15th annual Odessa Pro-Am with the addition of five tandems and the withdrawal of two others. Bobby Nichols, a Midland pro who was making a name for himself on the PGA circuit, missed the tournament due to a conflict with a televised match in which he played against Swiss champ Jacky Bonvin in Switzerland.

>> 1972: One top-seeded player carried home a division championship as upsets marked the closing of the 14th annual Highway 80 Odessa Open Tennis Tournament at the OdessaCollege courts. The three-day tournament was plagued by what one official described as “record-breaking heat.” Dallas’ Scott Ragland won the Boys 16 singles championship and was the only top-seeded entry in the 20-division tournament to take home a title. Odessans swept the two women’s divisions as Doris Mason defeated Junction’s Pam Schultz 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win the women’s singles crown while Marilyn and Peggy Steding won the top honors in the tandem bracket.

>> 1988: The Midland Angels posted a 13-8 victory against the El Paso Diablos in Texas League Action at Angel Stadium. C.L. Penigar was 4 for 4, with a triple and a double, walked twice and stole two bases.

>> 1997: Gary Varnadore won the Sun Country Odessa City Championship golf tournament for the third time. The Rankin native produced 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey in the final round for an even-par 72.