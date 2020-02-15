  • February 15, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defense helps carry Permian in win over Wolfforth Frenship - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defense helps carry Permian in win over Wolfforth Frenship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
District 2-6A Standings

District 2-6A Boys

Overall District

W L W L

x x-Permian 26 3 8 1

x-Amarillo Tascosa 23 6 8 1

x-Wolfforth Frenship 24 8 5 4

x-Odessa High 14 18 4 5

Midland High 14 14 2 7

Midland Lee 5 24 0 9

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday, Feb. 14

Odessa High 74, Midland High 67

Permian 59, Wolfforth Frenship 32

Amarillo Tascosa 66, Midland Lee 38

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Midland High at Permian, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa High at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Bio Box

Permian 59, Wolfforth Frenship 32

PERMIAN (26-3 Overall, 8-1 District 2-6A)

Cedric Baty 0 0-0 0, Shy Stephens-Deary 8 3-4 21, Keyonta Johnson 2 6-8 10, Javier Vizcaino 1 2-2 4, Nakavieon White 4 4-6 14, Dominick Johnson 1 0-0 3, Samuel Garcia1 0-0 2, Race Herr 0 0-0 0, Zay Pierce 2 1-2 5, Calvione Calcutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-22 59.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (25-8, 5-4)

Noble Robinson 1 2-5 4, Bryce Granado 0 0-2 0, Donovan Smith 4 0-2 8, Drew Turnbow 2 0-0 4, Solomon Pruitt 0 0-0 0, Jeb Smallwood 3 1-2 9, Devin Hartfield 2 1-2 5, Lincoln Parrott 0 0-0 0, Jordan Palmer 1 0-1 2, Tracy Godfrey 0 0-0 0, Klein Coker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-14 32.

Permian 14 18 10 17 — 59

Wolfforth Frenship 13 4 8 7 — 32

3-Point goals — Permian 5 (Stephens-Deary 2, White 2, D.J. Johnson 1); Frenship 2 (Smallwood 2). Total fouls — Permian 20, Frenship 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 11:46 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defense helps carry Permian in win over Wolfforth Frenship OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Permian boys basketball team used a strong defense to shut down Wolfforth Frenship as the Panthers knocked off the Tigers 59-32 Friday in District 2-6A play at The Tiger Pit.

Permian (26-3 overall, 8-1 District 2-6A) led 14-13 after the first quarter but held Frenship to just 19 points the rest of the way and bounced back from its first district loss Monday at Amarillo Tascosa.

Shy-Stephens Deary led the Panthers with a game-high 24 points followed by 14 from Nakavieon White. Keyonta Johnson also finished in double figures scoring with 10 points.

Jeb Smallwood led Frenship (25-8, 5-4) with eight points in the loss.

The Panthers can clinch a share of the district title with a victory at home against Midland High Tuesday in the regular season finale.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Friday, February 14, 2020 11:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: S at 15mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 37°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 39°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]