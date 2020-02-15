HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defense helps carry Permian in win over Wolfforth Frenship

WOLFFORTH The Permian boys basketball team used a strong defense to shut down Wolfforth Frenship as the Panthers knocked off the Tigers 59-32 Friday in District 2-6A play at The Tiger Pit.

Permian (26-3 overall, 8-1 District 2-6A) led 14-13 after the first quarter but held Frenship to just 19 points the rest of the way and bounced back from its first district loss Monday at Amarillo Tascosa.

Shy-Stephens Deary led the Panthers with a game-high 24 points followed by 14 from Nakavieon White. Keyonta Johnson also finished in double figures scoring with 10 points.

Jeb Smallwood led Frenship (25-8, 5-4) with eight points in the loss.

The Panthers can clinch a share of the district title with a victory at home against Midland High Tuesday in the regular season finale.