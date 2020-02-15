Permian P logo
- District 2-6A Standings
District 2-6A Boys
Overall District
W L W L
x x-Permian 26 3 8 1
x-Amarillo Tascosa 23 6 8 1
x-Wolfforth Frenship 24 8 5 4
x-Odessa High 14 18 4 5
Midland High 14 14 2 7
Midland Lee 5 24 0 9
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday, Feb. 14
Odessa High 74, Midland High 67
Permian 59, Wolfforth Frenship 32
Amarillo Tascosa 66, Midland Lee 38
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Midland High at Permian, 7:30 p.m.
Odessa High at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m.
PERMIAN (26-3 Overall, 8-1 District 2-6A)
Cedric Baty 0 0-0 0, Shy Stephens-Deary 8 3-4 21, Keyonta Johnson 2 6-8 10, Javier Vizcaino 1 2-2 4, Nakavieon White 4 4-6 14, Dominick Johnson 1 0-0 3, Samuel Garcia1 0-0 2, Race Herr 0 0-0 0, Zay Pierce 2 1-2 5, Calvione Calcutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-22 59.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (25-8, 5-4)
Noble Robinson 1 2-5 4, Bryce Granado 0 0-2 0, Donovan Smith 4 0-2 8, Drew Turnbow 2 0-0 4, Solomon Pruitt 0 0-0 0, Jeb Smallwood 3 1-2 9, Devin Hartfield 2 1-2 5, Lincoln Parrott 0 0-0 0, Jordan Palmer 1 0-1 2, Tracy Godfrey 0 0-0 0, Klein Coker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-14 32.
Permian 14 18 10 17 — 59
Wolfforth Frenship 13 4 8 7 — 32
3-Point goals — Permian 5 (Stephens-Deary 2, White 2, D.J. Johnson 1); Frenship 2 (Smallwood 2). Total fouls — Permian 20, Frenship 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 11:46 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defense helps carry Permian in win over Wolfforth Frenship
WOLFFORTH The Permian boys basketball team used a strong defense to shut down Wolfforth Frenship as the Panthers knocked off the Tigers 59-32 Friday in District 2-6A play at The Tiger Pit.
Permian (26-3 overall, 8-1 District 2-6A) led 14-13 after the first quarter but held Frenship to just 19 points the rest of the way and bounced back from its first district loss Monday at Amarillo Tascosa.
Shy-Stephens Deary led the Panthers with a game-high 24 points followed by 14 from Nakavieon White. Keyonta Johnson also finished in double figures scoring with 10 points.
Jeb Smallwood led Frenship (25-8, 5-4) with eight points in the loss.
The Panthers can clinch a share of the district title with a victory at home against Midland High Tuesday in the regular season finale.
