HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OHS continues run in Glen Rose Tournament

GLEN ROSE The Odessa High boys basketball team continued its strong run in the Glen Rose Tournament, beating Austin Hyde Park 66-57 on Thursday night before recording a 74-57 win against Glen Rose on Friday.

In Thursday’s game, Luke Hindman had 18 points to lead Austin Hyde Park while Carter Calyle had 11 and Braden Litenfield had six.

The Bronchos were led by Christian Tijerina who had 26 points while Coco Rose had 11 points and L.J. Willis had eight.

Odessa High had another game on Friday but results were too late for publication.