UTPB NOTEBOOK: Falcons release 2020 football schedule

The UTPB football team will get to face two Division I opponents next season as the team released its 2020 schedule Monday.

The Falcons will face Tarleton State and Texas Southern in road games as part of their nonconference schedule.

UTPB will face Tarleton State on Sept. 19 in Stephenville and Texas Southern on Oct. 10 in Houston.

Tarleton State is making the transition to Division I after spending the last 25 seasons as members of the Lone Star Conference.

The Falcons will play Texas Southern for the second time in program history. The two teams last met in 2018, where UTPB fell 26-16 to the Tigers.

Texas Southern is led by second-year head coach Clarence McKinney.

“He’s a Houston guy,” said UTPB coach Justin Carrigan of McKinney. “I expect it to be a reloaded program from the last time we saw them. It’ll be a unique challenge. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Falcons, who will be playing in their fifth season, will also be hosting Simon Fraser out of British Columbia, Canada in a nonconference game Oct. 3 at Ratliff Stadium.

The Simon Fraser game is part of an agreement that the Lone Star Conference has with the Great Northwest Conference. Both teams will face each other in a home-and-away agreement with the Falcons traveling north to play at Simon Fraser in 2021.

“Thankfully we don’t go there for another year so we have some time to prep and figure out,” Carrigan said. “I know the players will need passports. I have no idea how difficult that’ll be. The logistics of where we fly in to will be determined.”

Simon Fraser will also be playing Lone Star Conference opponents Texas A&M-Commerce and Angelo State this upcoming season.

The Falcons will open the season against Wayland Baptist on Thursday, Sept. 3 at home.

>> RECRUITING: With the UTPB men’s basketball team’s season now in the rearview mirror, head coach Josh Newman and his staff are now hitting the recruiting trail as they look to build towards the future.

With the coaching staff spread throughout the state and beyond, Newman said they are looking for the best players that’ll fit their system but also talked of the challenges that recruiting can present.

“Recruiting is a challenge,” Newman said. “You have to build talent. You have to motivate character. Recruiting is not just something where you ask a player to come play here and they say ‘yes’.

“It’s a relentless challenge. You have to build relationships with every one of them. You have to see every one of them, their family and coaches. I couldn’t do it alone and my staff has done a phenomenal job.”

The Falcons’ season ended last week with an 84-68 loss to Tarleton State in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament Tuesday in Stephenville.

UTPB ended the season with a 16-16 record.

“Honestly, I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the season as well as we wanted,” Newman said. “We always want to be in the postseason. We always have high expectations and we didn’t do that. I felt like this year was a little bit disappointing and out of our control.”

>> BASEBALL: The UTPB baseball team held Eastern New Mexico to three shutouts to start their four-game series with the Greyhounds in Lone Star Conference action in Portales, N.M.

The Falcons won by scores of 5-0, 1-0 and 1-0 again to start the weekend. The teams played their series finale on Monday.

Nick Bartley, Trever Berg and Tyler Stone each picked up wins. Berg improved his record to 4-1 with three complete games and two shutouts. Stone remains second on the team with 31 strikeouts in 24 innings and 2-1 for the season.

>> SOFTBALL: After splitting Friday’s conference doubleheader against Eastern New Mexico, the UTPB softball team was swept by West Texas A&M on Sunday, losing 9-1 and 9-4 in Canyon.

The Falcons will return to action against University of the Southwest in a doubleheader Wednesday in Hobbs, N.M.

It’ll be the second time this season that UTPB will face the Mustangs, sweeping a doubleheader Feb. 25 at home.