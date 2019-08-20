  • August 20, 2019

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB picked 10th in LSC preseason standings

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 7:04 pm

The UTPB men’s soccer team was projected to finish second to last in the Lone Star Conference standings which was released on Tuesday.

The Falcons, coming off a 2-15-1 season in 2018, were picked to finish 10th out of the 11-team standings.

Midwestern State took 22 of 25 possible first place votes to top the preseason poll. The Mustangs are coming off a 16-1-3 season and an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

West Texas A&M was picked to finish second with St. Edward’s in third. Dallas Baptist University was the only school picked to finish behind the Falcons.

UTPB opens the season Sept. 5 against Colorado Christian at Falcon Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

