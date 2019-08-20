COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB picked 10th in LSC preseason standings

The UTPB men’s soccer team was projected to finish second to last in the Lone Star Conference standings which was released on Tuesday.

The Falcons, coming off a 2-15-1 season in 2018, were picked to finish 10th out of the 11-team standings.

Midwestern State took 22 of 25 possible first place votes to top the preseason poll. The Mustangs are coming off a 16-1-3 season and an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

West Texas A&M was picked to finish second with St. Edward’s in third. Dallas Baptist University was the only school picked to finish behind the Falcons.

UTPB opens the season Sept. 5 against Colorado Christian at Falcon Field.