  • February 11, 2020

COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB men and women, Odessa College men finish play at Cactus Thaw

COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB men and women, Odessa College men finish play at Cactus Thaw

Cactus Thaw

Sunday and Monday, Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course, El Paso

MEN

Team Standings

1. Midland College, 283-274—557; 2. New Mexico Junior College, 290-278—568; 3. UTPB, 293-288—581; 4. Western New Mexico, 304-283—587; 5. (tie) Texas A&M International, 307-287—594; and Odessa College, 307-287—594; 7. Embry-Riddle, 313-293—606; 8. Fort Lewis College, 318-300—618; 9. University of the Southwest, 313-310—623; 10. New Mexico Military Institute, 360-346—706.

Top 10 Individuals

1. (tie) George Saunders, Midland College, 67-69—136; and Josef Hacker, Midland College, 70-66—136; 3. Magnus Lomholt, New Mexico Junior College, 67-71—138; 4. Liam Duncan, New Mexico Junior College, 72-69—141; 5. Jacob Agerschou, New Mexico Junior College, 72-69—141; 6. Parker Beaty, UTPB, 70-72—142; 7. Gonzalo Pan De Soraluce, Western New Mexico, 77-66—143; 8. (tie) J.T. Pittman, Midland College, 73-71—144; Aadam Syed, Midland College, 73-71—144; and Cole Donielson, UTEP, 71-73—144.

Team Results

MIDLAND COLLEGE (283-274—557): George Saunders, 67-69—136; Josef Hacker,70-66—136; J.T. Pittman, 73-71—144; Aadam Syed, 73-71—144; Max Charles, 77-68—145.

NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE (290-278—568): Magnus Lomholt,67-71—138; Jacob Agerschou, 72-69—141; Liam Duncan, 72-67—139; Stuart Thurlow, 79-76—155; Harry Carruthers, 82-71—153.

UTPB (293-288—581): Parker Beaty, 70-72—142; Austin Anderson,72-75—147; Troy Lopez, 75-71—146; Nolan Otto, 76-73—149; Parker Doan, 78-72—150.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO (304-283—587): Pedro De La Vega, 74; Harry O’Callaghan, 76-71—147; Gonzalo Pan De Soraluce, 77-66—143; Sam Ruston 77-70—147; Lucas Hechler, 78-79—157.

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL (307-287—594): Santiago A. Garcia. 76-70—146; Parker Holekamp, 77-70—147; Justin Kim, 77-76—153; Prin Phokan, 77-74—151; Ryan Staykov, 78-73—151.

ODESSA COLLEGE (307-287—594): Marcus Wochner, 75-70—145; Sang Park, 75-71—148; Jaden Chavez, 78-73—151; Frederik Topgaard, 79-73—152; Alex Clarke, 84-77—161.

EMBRY-RIDDLE (313-293—606): L.J. Kruszewki, 73-78—151; Kyle Peterson, 77-74—151; Alex Lasalaire, 81-75—156; Joseph Allen, 82-73—155; Sean Poling, 84-71—155.

FORT LEWIS (318-300—618): Darren Edwards, 76-75—151; Blake Kuzava, 79-75—154; Tyler Blohm, 80-75—155; Brendan Doyle, 83-78—161; Austin Lienemann, 85-75—160.

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST (313-310—623): Boyd Kapalmoto, 73-78—151; Robert Gallegos, 76-79—155; Aaron Robledo, 82-77—159; Jeremie Pastiney, 82-76—158; Justin Pastiney, 82-79—161.

NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE (360-346—706): Harrison Yu, 75-79—154; Patrick Mwendapole, 78-76—154; Robert Yu, 96-102—198; Kevin Gilroy, 111-96—207; Roland Tyson, 111-95—206.

Other Medalists

EMBRY-RIDDLE: Connor Wallace, 78-79—157.

FORT LEWIS COLLEGE: Curtis Foster, 80-78—158.

MIDLAND COLLEGE: Luis Martinez, 74-72—146; Luke Cooley, 80-76—156; Tim Van Stiphout, 83-76—159.

NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE: Tanner Cox, 82-82—164.

ODESSA COLLEGE: Mariano Barbosa, 82-70—152; Sebastian Cruz, 84-73—157.

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL: Jacob Serna, 76-75—151.

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST: Parker Sanders, 86-83—169; Heiko Jeandupeux, 87-88—175.

UTEP: Cole Donielson, 71-73—144; Santiago Castilla, 78-69—147; Danny Daniels, 78-78—156; Jeffrey Lebeau 80-72—152.

UTPB: Brinson Vitello, 80-83—163; Phillip Hurtado, 83-77—160.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO: Joey Geary, 75-77—152; Kailer Rundiks, 75-74—149; Agil Is-Haq, 83-78—161.

 

WOMEN

Team Standings

1. Texas A&M International, 314-299—613; 2. Western New Mexico, 323-318—641; 3. Embry-Riddle, 328-329—657; 4. Fort Lewis College, 335; 5. UTPB, 345-340—685; University of the Southwest, 374-383—757.

Top 10 Individuals

1. (tie) Napaknaree Sirithorn, Texas A&M International, 72-75—147; and Yuliana Yapur, Texas A&M International, 77-70—147; 3. . Brenda Dominguez, Western New Mexico, 78-75—153; 4. Crystal Wu, UTEP, 77-77—154; 5. Shannon O’Dwyer, UTEP, 79-77—156; 6. Naomi Ramirez, UTEP, 79-78—157; 7. (tie) Jessica Williams, Embry-Riddle, 79-79—158; and Kendall McBean, Embry-Riddle, 76-82—158; 9. (tie) Frida Hammarlund, Texas A&M International, 83-76—159; and Summer Vigil, Fort Lewis College, 81-78—159.

Team Results

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL (314-299—613): Napaknaree Sirithorn.  72-75—147; Yuliana Yapur, 77-70—147; Suthasinee Sridet, 82-80—162; Frida Hammarlund, 83-76—159; Arya Gadekar 87-78—165.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO (323-318—641): Brenda Dominguez, 78-75—153; Chelsea Medina, 81-87—168; Amanda Portillo, 82-81—163; Julia Enriquez, 82-80—162; Lexi Lucero, 89-82—171.

EMBRY-RIDDLE (328-329—657): Kendall McBean,76-82—158; Jessica Williams, 79-79—158; Cami Culp, Embry-Riddle, 80-81—161; Hannah Spiller, 93-89—182; Sierra Tana House, 94-87—181.

FORT LEWIS COLLEGE (335-335—670): Summer Vigil, 81-78—159; Madalen Meier, 83-86—169; Sophie Schwarz, 85-91—176; Brooke Sturtevant, 86-80—166; Peyton Glenn, 86-94—180.

UTPB (345-340—685): Hailey Cernoch, 83-77—160; Adrianna Hernandez, 83-86—169; Emily Serrano, 87-81—168; Keixa Lopez, 92-100—192; Abigail Castillo, 95-96—191.

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST (374-383—757): Iris Sedillo, 86-94—180; Jenna Sand, 93-95—188; Sydni Hill, 94-89—173; Karisa Raines, 101-107—208.

Other Medalists

EMBRY-RIDDLE: Lois Sheaffer, 85-82—167.

FORT LEWIS COLLEGE: Kara Tschirhart, 89-85—175; Amanda Westrick, 90-93—183.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO: Isabelle Peralta, 96-91—187.

UTEP: Crystal Wu, 77-77—154; Shannon O’Dwyer, 79-77—156; Naomi Ramirez, 79-78—157; Andrea Ostos, 79-81—160.

EL PASO The UTPB men’s golf team finished third and the Odessa College golf team was fifth as tournament play concluded Monday at the Cactus Thaw at Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course.

The Falcons (293-288—591) were led by Parker Beaty (70-72—142) who finished in sixth place overall.

Midland College (283-274—557) won the team title with teammates George Saunders and Josef Hacker (70-66—136) sharing the top individual spot.

Marcus Wochner and Mariano Barbosa both shot 2-under-par rounds of 70 to lead the way for the Wranglers. Wochner (75-70—145) finished tied for 11th.

The UTPB women’s golf team finished fifth in the team standings with Hailey Cernoch leading the way after shooting a final-round 77. She finished with a two-day total of 160 to finish in a tie for 11th.

Yuliana Yapur (77-70—147) and Napaknaree Sirithorn (72-75—147) tied for the individual title.

 

