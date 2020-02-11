COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB men and women, Odessa College men finish play at Cactus Thaw

Sunday and Monday, Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course, El Paso

MEN

Team Standings

1. Midland College, 283-274—557; 2. New Mexico Junior College, 290-278—568; 3. UTPB, 293-288—581; 4. Western New Mexico, 304-283—587; 5. (tie) Texas A&M International, 307-287—594; and Odessa College, 307-287—594; 7. Embry-Riddle, 313-293—606; 8. Fort Lewis College, 318-300—618; 9. University of the Southwest, 313-310—623; 10. New Mexico Military Institute, 360-346—706.

Top 10 Individuals

1. (tie) George Saunders, Midland College, 67-69—136; and Josef Hacker, Midland College, 70-66—136; 3. Magnus Lomholt, New Mexico Junior College, 67-71—138; 4. Liam Duncan, New Mexico Junior College, 72-69—141; 5. Jacob Agerschou, New Mexico Junior College, 72-69—141; 6. Parker Beaty, UTPB, 70-72—142; 7. Gonzalo Pan De Soraluce, Western New Mexico, 77-66—143; 8. (tie) J.T. Pittman, Midland College, 73-71—144; Aadam Syed, Midland College, 73-71—144; and Cole Donielson, UTEP, 71-73—144.

Team Results

MIDLAND COLLEGE (283-274—557): George Saunders, 67-69—136; Josef Hacker,70-66—136; J.T. Pittman, 73-71—144; Aadam Syed, 73-71—144; Max Charles, 77-68—145.

NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE (290-278—568): Magnus Lomholt,67-71—138; Jacob Agerschou, 72-69—141; Liam Duncan, 72-67—139; Stuart Thurlow, 79-76—155; Harry Carruthers, 82-71—153.

UTPB (293-288—581): Parker Beaty, 70-72—142; Austin Anderson,72-75—147; Troy Lopez, 75-71—146; Nolan Otto, 76-73—149; Parker Doan, 78-72—150.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO (304-283—587): Pedro De La Vega, 74; Harry O’Callaghan, 76-71—147; Gonzalo Pan De Soraluce, 77-66—143; Sam Ruston 77-70—147; Lucas Hechler, 78-79—157.

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL (307-287—594): Santiago A. Garcia. 76-70—146; Parker Holekamp, 77-70—147; Justin Kim, 77-76—153; Prin Phokan, 77-74—151; Ryan Staykov, 78-73—151.

ODESSA COLLEGE (307-287—594): Marcus Wochner, 75-70—145; Sang Park, 75-71—148; Jaden Chavez, 78-73—151; Frederik Topgaard, 79-73—152; Alex Clarke, 84-77—161.

EMBRY-RIDDLE (313-293—606): L.J. Kruszewki, 73-78—151; Kyle Peterson, 77-74—151; Alex Lasalaire, 81-75—156; Joseph Allen, 82-73—155; Sean Poling, 84-71—155.

FORT LEWIS (318-300—618): Darren Edwards, 76-75—151; Blake Kuzava, 79-75—154; Tyler Blohm, 80-75—155; Brendan Doyle, 83-78—161; Austin Lienemann, 85-75—160.

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST (313-310—623): Boyd Kapalmoto, 73-78—151; Robert Gallegos, 76-79—155; Aaron Robledo, 82-77—159; Jeremie Pastiney, 82-76—158; Justin Pastiney, 82-79—161.

NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE (360-346—706): Harrison Yu, 75-79—154; Patrick Mwendapole, 78-76—154; Robert Yu, 96-102—198; Kevin Gilroy, 111-96—207; Roland Tyson, 111-95—206.

Other Medalists

EMBRY-RIDDLE: Connor Wallace, 78-79—157.

FORT LEWIS COLLEGE: Curtis Foster, 80-78—158.

MIDLAND COLLEGE: Luis Martinez, 74-72—146; Luke Cooley, 80-76—156; Tim Van Stiphout, 83-76—159.

NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE: Tanner Cox, 82-82—164.

ODESSA COLLEGE: Mariano Barbosa, 82-70—152; Sebastian Cruz, 84-73—157.

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL: Jacob Serna, 76-75—151.

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST: Parker Sanders, 86-83—169; Heiko Jeandupeux, 87-88—175.

UTEP: Cole Donielson, 71-73—144; Santiago Castilla, 78-69—147; Danny Daniels, 78-78—156; Jeffrey Lebeau 80-72—152.

UTPB: Brinson Vitello, 80-83—163; Phillip Hurtado, 83-77—160.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO: Joey Geary, 75-77—152; Kailer Rundiks, 75-74—149; Agil Is-Haq, 83-78—161.

WOMEN

Team Standings

1. Texas A&M International, 314-299—613; 2. Western New Mexico, 323-318—641; 3. Embry-Riddle, 328-329—657; 4. Fort Lewis College, 335; 5. UTPB, 345-340—685; University of the Southwest, 374-383—757.

Top 10 Individuals

1. (tie) Napaknaree Sirithorn, Texas A&M International, 72-75—147; and Yuliana Yapur, Texas A&M International, 77-70—147; 3. . Brenda Dominguez, Western New Mexico, 78-75—153; 4. Crystal Wu, UTEP, 77-77—154; 5. Shannon O’Dwyer, UTEP, 79-77—156; 6. Naomi Ramirez, UTEP, 79-78—157; 7. (tie) Jessica Williams, Embry-Riddle, 79-79—158; and Kendall McBean, Embry-Riddle, 76-82—158; 9. (tie) Frida Hammarlund, Texas A&M International, 83-76—159; and Summer Vigil, Fort Lewis College, 81-78—159.

Team Results

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL (314-299—613): Napaknaree Sirithorn. 72-75—147; Yuliana Yapur, 77-70—147; Suthasinee Sridet, 82-80—162; Frida Hammarlund, 83-76—159; Arya Gadekar 87-78—165.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO (323-318—641): Brenda Dominguez, 78-75—153; Chelsea Medina, 81-87—168; Amanda Portillo, 82-81—163; Julia Enriquez, 82-80—162; Lexi Lucero, 89-82—171.

EMBRY-RIDDLE (328-329—657): Kendall McBean,76-82—158; Jessica Williams, 79-79—158; Cami Culp, Embry-Riddle, 80-81—161; Hannah Spiller, 93-89—182; Sierra Tana House, 94-87—181.

FORT LEWIS COLLEGE (335-335—670): Summer Vigil, 81-78—159; Madalen Meier, 83-86—169; Sophie Schwarz, 85-91—176; Brooke Sturtevant, 86-80—166; Peyton Glenn, 86-94—180.

UTPB (345-340—685): Hailey Cernoch, 83-77—160; Adrianna Hernandez, 83-86—169; Emily Serrano, 87-81—168; Keixa Lopez, 92-100—192; Abigail Castillo, 95-96—191.

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST (374-383—757): Iris Sedillo, 86-94—180; Jenna Sand, 93-95—188; Sydni Hill, 94-89—173; Karisa Raines, 101-107—208.

Other Medalists

EMBRY-RIDDLE: Lois Sheaffer, 85-82—167.

FORT LEWIS COLLEGE: Kara Tschirhart, 89-85—175; Amanda Westrick, 90-93—183.

WESTERN NEW MEXICO: Isabelle Peralta, 96-91—187.

UTEP: Crystal Wu, 77-77—154; Shannon O’Dwyer, 79-77—156; Naomi Ramirez, 79-78—157; Andrea Ostos, 79-81—160.