WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers set for Region V Tournament

For three consecutive years, the Odessa College women’s basketball team has found itself playing well into the month of March, qualifying for the NJCAA Women’s National Championship Tournament.

If the Lady Wranglers are to make it four in a row, they’re more than likely going to have to win Region 5 tournament this year.

Regardless, head coach Ara Baten is taking it one game at a time and not getting caught up looking ahead of the bracket.

The Lady Wranglers (22-8) will open up the tournament as a No. 2 seed from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference against Hill College (20-10) in the quarterfinals at 7 tonight at Abilene Christian University’s Moody Coliseum.

“We’re just worried about Hill College,” Baten said. “We’ve got all the administrative stuff out of the way. These last couple of days we’ve just been worried about Hill College and the challenge that they present.”

The Lady Wranglers were ranked 16th in the country in the most recent poll, but their chances of getting an at-large bid might be a little low.

Baten knows the only way they be sure of playing in the national tournament is to win the regional championship.

That all starts against a team that Baten has described as “really disciplined.”

“That’s the first thing that stands out,” Baten said of Hill College. “They run their stuff well. They do some things defensively that can really keep you off balance.”

Having to win to advance to the national tournament is something the Lady Wranglers are familiar with, winning the Region 5 crown last season as the fourth seed from the WJCAC.

“This team is different,” Baten said. “This team has its own identity. We have some kids on this team that have won one of these tournaments.

“Hopefully, the experience of being there and winning it and understanding what to expect will help but that’s the extent of it.”

Some of the Lady Wranglers who were on last year’s national-tournament team are using the experience from playing in Abilene as added motivation.

“We’re super excited, definitely, especially since we know we’ve had success in Abilene these past few years,” sophomore Arielle Adams said. “Coming back from last year has helped us keep that same mentality. We think we can do the same thing this year just like we did in the past.”

For sophomore Okako Adika, there’s not much of a difference in heading into this year’s region tournament from last season.

“The only thing that is different is the type of players that we have this year,” Adika said. “We have more shooters this year.

“I think we have a good chance to go very far this year. If we just stick together then this team can go very far.”

Adika leads the Lady Wranglers in scoring at 11.5 points per game. Yanina Todorovaa is second at 10.7, but isn’t available after breaking her hand in practice last month.

While the Lady Wranglers likely face a do-or-die situation in the tournament, they know that if they believe in each other, they can go far.

“This week, we’re looking forward to just playing hard and helping each other out as much as we could because now we’re going up against a lot of better teams and a lot more competitive teams,” Adika said.

The strategy for Odessa College remains the same as any other game as Baten highlighted his team’s need to protect the ball and not give up turnovers that turn into points on the other end.

“Honestly, for us, winning basketball is the same no matter who the opponent is for us,” Baten said. “We need to play well defensively. We need to finish possessions, rebound on both ends of the floor.”

No. 3-ranked South Plains College (29-1) will face Weatherford College on the other side of the bracket in the quarterfinals. Grayson College (21-8) will face Midland College (20-7) and Collin County Community College (22-8) will take on New Mexico Junior College (19-8) in the other quarterfinal matchups.

While the Lady Wranglers’ are coming off a 72-52 loss to South Plains College last week to end the regular season, the players are eager for a rematch in the region championship.

“That wasn’t our best game and we all knew that,” Adams said. “But that has made us hungrier. We definitely want to play South Plains again so we’re hoping to get to that region championship game so that we can meet them again.”