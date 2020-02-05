COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Permian Basin Invitational canceled

The Odessa College softball Permian Basin Invitational tournament for this weekend has been canceled.
The three-day tournament was originally scheduled to begin Thursday and finish Saturday featuring Snow College, Vernon College, Otero Junior College, Trinidad State Junior College and Luna Community College.
OC will try to make up some of the games for the teams that have already traveled to the Permian Basin.
