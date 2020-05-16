LOOKING BACK: May 17 Memories

>> 1981: Permian Basin track athletes took top honors at the state meet in Austin. Rankin’s Dennis Black recorded a victory in the 400 meters, defeating defending state champion Jerry Kerr of Snook. Minutes later, Lewis Henry of Stanton nabbed the gold in the 2A 400 meters with a time of 48.2 seconds. … Odessa High’s juniors defeated the seniors 23-6 in the Junior-Senior scrimmage at W.T. Barrett Stadium. Senior quarterback Derrick Shepard accounted for two scores, including a 9-yard touchdown that was called back on a penalty in the second half and threw 53 yards to split end LaWade Warren for the only senior touchdown that counted..

>> 1997: Odessa College was well-represented at the NJCAA national track and field championships. Monique Freeman won the long jump with a personal-best 20 feet, 8.5 inches and Darlene Henry won the shot put after throwing a personal best 48.25. … Errors ended up hurting the Andrews softball team in a state playoff loss to Cedar Hill. The Longhorns won 5-2 in the Class 4A state semifinals. Cedar Hill went on to face La Marque in the state championship game while the Lady Mustangs’ season ended.

>> 2003: The Monahans baseball team defeated Lubbock-Cooper 4-1 in Game 1 in the 3A regional quarterfinal series at Ryan Field in Seminole … The RockHounds split their series with the El Paso Diablos with a 15-7 win.