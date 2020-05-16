  • May 16, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 17 Memories

Posted: Saturday, May 16, 2020 7:07 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1970: The Midland Lee White team posted a 35-13 win over the Maroon team in the Rebels’ final spring football scrimmage at Midland Memorial Stadium. Junior quarterback Gary Lambert led the Rebel Whites, completing 9-of-20 passes for 145 yards and a 13-yard touchdown, along with running for a touchdown. Kenneth Hunnicutt kicked five PATs as the Whites grabbed three fumbles and intercepted one pass. … Personality won the Preakness Stakes, defeating Kentucky Derby winner Dust Commander, ending any chance of a Triple Crown winner.  

>> 1981: Permian Basin track athletes took top honors at the state meet in Austin. Rankin’s Dennis Black recorded a victory in the 400 meters, defeating defending state champion Jerry Kerr of Snook. Minutes later, Lewis Henry of Stanton nabbed the gold in the 2A 400 meters with a time of 48.2 seconds. … Odessa High’s juniors defeated the seniors 23-6 in the Junior-Senior scrimmage at W.T. Barrett Stadium. Senior quarterback Derrick Shepard accounted for two scores, including a 9-yard touchdown that was called back on a penalty in the second half and threw 53 yards to split end LaWade Warren for the only senior touchdown that counted..

>> 1997: Odessa College was well-represented at the NJCAA national track and field championships. Monique Freeman won the long jump with a personal-best 20 feet, 8.5 inches and Darlene Henry won the shot put after throwing a personal best 48.25. … Errors ended up hurting the Andrews softball team in a state playoff loss to Cedar Hill. The Longhorns won 5-2 in the Class 4A state semifinals. Cedar Hill went on to face La Marque in the state championship game while the Lady Mustangs’ season ended.

>> 2003: The Monahans baseball team defeated Lubbock-Cooper 4-1 in Game 1 in the 3A regional quarterfinal series at Ryan Field in Seminole … The RockHounds split their series with the El Paso Diablos with a 15-7 win.  

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

