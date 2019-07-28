  • July 28, 2019

GOLF: Former city employees enjoy competing against each other at Men's City Championships - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GOLF: Former city employees enjoy competing against each other at Men's City Championships

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Results

Odessa Men’s City Championship

At Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Saturday

Second Round

Championship Flight

1. Jaden Chavez, 67-72—139; 2. Parker Beaty, 71-71—142; 3. Austin Anderson, 72-71—143; 4. Sebastian Cruz, 71-73—144; 5. Luke Groves, 69-76—145; 6. Kevin Williams, 73-75—148; 7. Derrick Pursley, 73-77—150; 8. Ciro Baeza, 74-78—152; 9. (tie) Michael Hodges, 78-75—153; Josh Hogan, 79-74—153; Kelby Bridges, 68-wd—wd.

———

President’s Flight

1. (tie) Kacy Groves, 79-75—154; and Bobby Florez, 72-82—154; 3. Andrew Moroles, 80-77—157; 4. (tie) Zeke Chavarria, 79-79—158; and Kenneth Burnette, 78-80—158; 6. Geno Montes, 80-82—162; 7. James Munn, 81-84—165; 8. Grayson Hardin, 77-91—168; 9. Joe Holloway, 89-88—177; 10. Matthew Munoz, 95-89—194; 11. Caleb Pena, 101-93—194.

———

Super Senior Flight

1. Gary Bittick, 72-74—146; 2. Ev Rogers, 77-80—157; 3. Robert Dickman, 80-80—160; 4. Ted Albrecht, 81-81—162; 5. Ronald Holder, 87-82—169; 6. Jerry Crane, 102-111—213.

———

Senior Flight

1. Derrill Eubanks, 76-71—147; 2. Damon Brumley, 75-75—150; 3. (tie) Rick Sutherland, 78-79—157; and Monty Randell, 77-80—157; 5. Chris Wyatt, 79-79—158; 6. Tony Mullins, 75-86—161; 7. Calvin Jackson, 83-79—162; Danny Wyatt, 73-dq—dq.

———

Senior First Flight

1. Mark Oliver, 78-87—165; 2. Gerald Sterger, 83-87—170; 3. Chuck Lee, 82-93—175; 14. Gary Smith 93-83—176; 5. Andy Lasater, 87-90—177; 6. Paul Anderson, 87-95—182; 7. Jeff Randall, 96-94—190; 8. David W. James, 101-99—200.

———

First Flight

1. Daniel Gray, 80-74—154; 2. (tie) Larry Rimer, 82-76—158; Landon Hobbs, 77-81—158; and Phil Carrasco, 76-82—158; 5. (tie) Scott Murdock, 79-81—160; and Scotty Pence, 75-85—160; 7. Matias Patino, 79-82—161; 8. Steve Kemp, 78-86—164; 9. Nelson Kimbrell, 81-85—166.

———

Second Flight

1. Carlos Baiza, 73-76—149; 2. Aaron Marquez, 74-83—157; 3. (tie) Ivan Meraz, 80-80—160; and Jeff Mealey, 78-82—160; 5. Kelly Evans, 82-85—167; 6. John McClellan, 83-88—171; 7. Sheldon Contreras, 92-90—182.

———

Third Flight

1. Eric Rodriguez, 79-86—165; 2. Bryan Teeters, 79-89—168; 3. Derrick Bush, 84-86—170; 4. Armando Ybarra, 87-84—171; 5. Kerry James, 87-86—173; 6. Fred Camacho, 83-94—177; 7. Ross Duke, 90-91—181; 8. Robert Courville, 85-96 —181; Chris Cardoza, wd.

———

Fourth Flight

1. Courtney Hallcy, 81-83—164; 2. Reggie Robinson, 82-84—166; 3. Gabriel Urias, 85-82—167; 4. Marty Slatonm 80-89—169; 5. Ryan Sherman, 85-87—172; 5. Edgar Baiza, 82-97—179; Terry Shipman, 87-wd—wd; Paul Harrelson, 89-dnf—dnf.

———

Fifth Flight

1. Roy Hernandez, 85-89—174; 2. Frank Ordunez, 90-86—176; 3. (tie) Mike Ybarra, 96-83—179; and Timothy Vaughn, 88-91—179; 5. Billy Barclay, 90-90—180; 6. Chris Lawson, 88-97—185; 7. Jamie Williams, 90-98—188; 8. Sterling Chelette, 88-100—188; 9. Eduardo Corrales, 95-97—182.

———

Sixth Flight

1. John Kren, 86-90—176; 2. Tommy Shands, 89-95—184; 3. Luis Arzaga, 90-95—185; 4. Oscar Hernandez, 89-97—186 and 5. Alonso Marquez, 85-101—186; 6. (tie) Greg Hartsell, 95-99—194; and Doug Fowler, 89-105—194; 8. Gary Harmon, 97-99—196; 9. Edwin Tillinger, 105-98—203; 10. Shiloh Chandler, 130-120—250.

Tee Times

2019 Men’s City Championship

Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Tee Times

Sunday

No. 1

7:30 a.m.—Jerry Crane, Ronald Holder, Ted Albrecht

7:38 a.m.— Robert Dickman, Ev Rogers, Gary Bittick

7:47 a.m.—David W. James, Jeff Randall, Paul Anderson, Andy Lasater

7:56 a.m.—Gary Smith, Chuck Lee, Gerald Steger, Mark Oliver

8:05 a.m.—Calvin Jackson, Tony Mullins, Chris Wyatt

8:14 a.m.—Monty Randell, Rick Sutherland, Damon Brumley, Derrill Eubanks

8:23 a.m.—Shiloh Chandler, Edwin Tillinger, Gary Harmon

8:31 a.m.—Doug Fowler, Greg Hartsell, Alonso Marquez

8:40 a.m.—Oscar Hernandez, Luis Arzaga, Tommy Shands, John Kren

8:52 a.m.—Eduardo Corrales, Sterling Chelette, Jamie Williams

9 a.m.—Chris Lawson, Billy Barclay, Timothy Vaughn

9:08 a.m.—Mike Ybarra, Frank Ordunez, Roy Hernandez

9:16 a.m.—Terry Shipman, Edgar Baiza, Ryan Sherman

9:25 a.m.—Marty Slaton, Gabriel Urias, Reggie Robinson, Courtney Hallcy

9:34 a.m.—Robert Courville, Ross Duke, Fred Camacho

9:43 a.m.—Kerry James, Armando Ybarra, Derrick Bush, Eric Rodriguez

9:52a.m.—Sheldon Contreras, John McClellan, Kelly Evans

10 a.m.—Jeff Mealey, Ivan Meraz, Aaron Marquez, Carlos Baiza

10:12 a.m.—Nelson Kimbrell, Steve Kemp, Matias Patino

10:20 a.m.—Scotty Pence, Scott Murdock, Phil Carrasco

10:28 a.m.—Landon Hobbs, Larry Rimer, Daniel Gray

10:40 a.m.—Caleb Pena, Matthew Munoz, Joe Holloway, Grayson Hardin

10:50 a.m.—James Munn, Geno Montes, Kenneth Burnette, Zeke Chavarria

10:53 a.m.—Jamie Williams, Billy Barclay, Chris Lawson

11 a.m.—Andrew Moroles, Bobby Florez, Kacy Groves

11:10 a.m.—Josh Hogan, Michael Hodges, Ciro Baeza

11:20 a.m.—Derrick Pursley, Kevin Williams, Luke Groves, Sebastian Cruz

11:30 a.m.—Austin Anderson, Parker Beaty, Jaden Chavez

Related Galleries

icon-collection GOLF: Second Round, Men's City Championship, Saturday, July 27, 2019
 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Saturday, July 27, 2019 5:45 pm

GOLF: Former city employees enjoy competing against each other at Men's City Championships By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Competing in the Men’s City Golf Championships has become somewhat of a tradition for a few former Odessa city employees.

Gary Bittick, Rick Sutherland and Chris Wyatt all used to work together and now get the opportunity to play against each other on the course, including this weekend in the Men’s City Championship at Ratliff Ranch Links Golf Course.

“It’s great to play with everyone,” said Sutherland. “We’ve all been close friends for years and working for the city has brought us closer. It made for a good work environment and you can’t beat that.”

Sutherland won last year’s title in the Senior flight. He worked for the Odessa Fire Department before retiring in 2008.

Wyatt also worked for the Odessa Fire Department, retiring in 2003 and also enjoys playing with former co-workers.

“It’s a blast,” Wyatt said. “We have a lot of guys out here that we’ve worked with playing out here and it’s the toughest sport in the world.”

Wyatt competes alongside Sutherland in the senior flight and admitted that sometimes the friends will have some money riding on the results when they play each other.

“We play for money,” Wyatt said. “We’ll have side bets at times. Not much but it’s competitive.”

But more than anything, they come out to just enjoy themselves.

“We’re going to come out here and have some fun and relax and try to shoot the best that we can and win some money,” Wyatt said.

After Saturday’s round, Sutherland (78-79—157) sits in a tie for third with Monty Randell.

“Well, I was pretty disappointed with my performance (on Saturday),” Sutherland said. “I made a lot of errors. The wind was tough to play in. but I didn’t putt well.”

For Bittick, who competes in the Super Senior flight and retired in 2010 after working as an engineer for the city, the opportunity to play with everyone has allowed little rivalries.

“It’s good because I worked in engineering for so long and you think of the other guys at the city in terms of brotherhood,” Bitick said. “We treat each other very well.

“We came out and play a lot. There’s a little bit of trash talk but we just enjoy it. It’s great. You build friendships and it’s just wonderful.”

After Saturday, Bittick (72-74—146) enters the final day of competition in first place in his division.

“Saturday was a little different than Friday because, number one: the wind,” Bittick said. “When we started the first round on Saturday, the wind was blowing just a little bit.

“It was very calm but then it quickly picked up. As you get older, it’s harder to hit the ball. It affected us on some shots. On the 18th hole, it didn’t affect us as much. The course is in great shape. The fairways are good. Everything’s been great.”

Bittick did admit to feeling a little tense heading into Sunday’s final.

“That’ll be it,” he said. “I’ll be a little bit nervous. But as much as anything, it’ll depend on the weather.”

Regardless of what happens in today’s final round, all three golfers still enjoy competing.

“It’s a great tournament,” Sutherland said. “You don’t play in many tournaments that are like it. I like playing with everyone and the competition. It’s a lot of fun.”

“This is a beautiful course and I love playing out here,” Wyatt said. “I wish I could play every day. I’ve played on and off in the city championship over the years. I would say that this is the seventh time. I skipped last year because I had an injury.”

Bittick also added how much he plays the sport on a regular basis.

“You have to remember; this is a quality tournament. There’s not that many things that older adults can do in Odessa,” he said.

“Most of us, especially when you get to my age, you don’t play soccer or baseball so there’s not a whole lot. Golf’s a very challenging game. My wife, Jodi, got me started on it many years ago. My job at the city was a good job but it was stressful at times and I started playing. I play at least three times a week.”

>> SENIOR FLIGHT NOTES: Danny Wyatt, who led the Senior flight after the first round, was disqualified after Saturday’s second round when he signed for an incorrect score.

Derrill Eubanks at 3-over par (76-71—147) leads the flight. Damon Brumley (75-75—15) is second.

> > CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: After two rounds, Jaden Chavez remains in first after carding an even-par 72 Saturday. Chavez (67-72—139) is three shots in front of 2017 champion Parker Beaty (71-71—142), with Austin Anderson third at 143 (72-71).

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAMichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , on Saturday, July 27, 2019 5:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]