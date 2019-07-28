GOLF: Former city employees enjoy competing against each other at Men's City Championships

Competing in the Men’s City Golf Championships has become somewhat of a tradition for a few former Odessa city employees.

Gary Bittick, Rick Sutherland and Chris Wyatt all used to work together and now get the opportunity to play against each other on the course, including this weekend in the Men’s City Championship at Ratliff Ranch Links Golf Course.

“It’s great to play with everyone,” said Sutherland. “We’ve all been close friends for years and working for the city has brought us closer. It made for a good work environment and you can’t beat that.”

Sutherland won last year’s title in the Senior flight. He worked for the Odessa Fire Department before retiring in 2008.

Wyatt also worked for the Odessa Fire Department, retiring in 2003 and also enjoys playing with former co-workers.

“It’s a blast,” Wyatt said. “We have a lot of guys out here that we’ve worked with playing out here and it’s the toughest sport in the world.”

Wyatt competes alongside Sutherland in the senior flight and admitted that sometimes the friends will have some money riding on the results when they play each other.

“We play for money,” Wyatt said. “We’ll have side bets at times. Not much but it’s competitive.”

But more than anything, they come out to just enjoy themselves.

“We’re going to come out here and have some fun and relax and try to shoot the best that we can and win some money,” Wyatt said.

After Saturday’s round, Sutherland (78-79—157) sits in a tie for third with Monty Randell.

“Well, I was pretty disappointed with my performance (on Saturday),” Sutherland said. “I made a lot of errors. The wind was tough to play in. but I didn’t putt well.”

For Bittick, who competes in the Super Senior flight and retired in 2010 after working as an engineer for the city, the opportunity to play with everyone has allowed little rivalries.

“It’s good because I worked in engineering for so long and you think of the other guys at the city in terms of brotherhood,” Bitick said. “We treat each other very well.

“We came out and play a lot. There’s a little bit of trash talk but we just enjoy it. It’s great. You build friendships and it’s just wonderful.”

After Saturday, Bittick (72-74—146) enters the final day of competition in first place in his division.

“Saturday was a little different than Friday because, number one: the wind,” Bittick said. “When we started the first round on Saturday, the wind was blowing just a little bit.

“It was very calm but then it quickly picked up. As you get older, it’s harder to hit the ball. It affected us on some shots. On the 18th hole, it didn’t affect us as much. The course is in great shape. The fairways are good. Everything’s been great.”

Bittick did admit to feeling a little tense heading into Sunday’s final.

“That’ll be it,” he said. “I’ll be a little bit nervous. But as much as anything, it’ll depend on the weather.”

Regardless of what happens in today’s final round, all three golfers still enjoy competing.

“It’s a great tournament,” Sutherland said. “You don’t play in many tournaments that are like it. I like playing with everyone and the competition. It’s a lot of fun.”

“This is a beautiful course and I love playing out here,” Wyatt said. “I wish I could play every day. I’ve played on and off in the city championship over the years. I would say that this is the seventh time. I skipped last year because I had an injury.”

Bittick also added how much he plays the sport on a regular basis.

“You have to remember; this is a quality tournament. There’s not that many things that older adults can do in Odessa,” he said.

“Most of us, especially when you get to my age, you don’t play soccer or baseball so there’s not a whole lot. Golf’s a very challenging game. My wife, Jodi, got me started on it many years ago. My job at the city was a good job but it was stressful at times and I started playing. I play at least three times a week.”

>> SENIOR FLIGHT NOTES: Danny Wyatt, who led the Senior flight after the first round, was disqualified after Saturday’s second round when he signed for an incorrect score.

Derrill Eubanks at 3-over par (76-71—147) leads the flight. Damon Brumley (75-75—15) is second.

> > CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: After two rounds, Jaden Chavez remains in first after carding an even-par 72 Saturday. Chavez (67-72—139) is three shots in front of 2017 champion Parker Beaty (71-71—142), with Austin Anderson third at 143 (72-71).

