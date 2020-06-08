  • June 8, 2020

VOLLEYBALL: Permian Basin Elite takes game outdoors after season halted - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

VOLLEYBALL: Permian Basin Elite takes game outdoors after season halted

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Permian Basin Elite Volleyball Club

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 7:23 pm

VOLLEYBALL: Permian Basin Elite takes game outdoors after season halted By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Back during the early part of spring, Linda McMillan and the rest of the teams from the Permian Basin Elite Volleyball Club were ready to take on another club season.

The teams, however, were stopped before they had the chance to finish due to the coronavirus as tournaments and seasons were called off.

“The biggest part of club season was lost in March and April,” McMillan said. “We had a big tournament in Dallas with 12 teams that we’re competing, had another in Lubbock and another planned locally but those were all canceled.”

The Permian Basin Volleyball League was also canceled in what would have been the league’s 30th anniversary. McMillan says that it draws around 500 kids per year and added that it was one of the toughest things to see put on hold.

“I’ve had so many exes, graduates and adults saying that this is their favorite time of year,” she said. “Everybody in the Permian Basin brought teams that competed in summer league. It’s a really big deal to cancel that.”

The teams are trying to move forward, however, and one of the ways they are doing that is by taking the game outside.

The club offers sand volleyball lessons and is also hosting a 4 v 4 league that started Monday and a 6 v 6 coed league that begins Thursday. All of this takes place at New Life Church, located at 7148 Club Drive on the east side of Odessa. To sign up for the lessons or for more information on the league, it’s available on the club’s Facebook page and to contact McMillan.

Social distancing measures will be implemented and hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the facility at the church.

“It’s taken off this summer simply for the reason that people are tired of being cooped up,” McMillan said. “We’ll have hand sanitizer everywhere for everyone and encourage social distancing by also limiting the crowds as well.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , on Monday, June 8, 2020 7:23 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
102°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: WSW at 13mph
Feels Like: 102°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 67°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 57°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 93°/Low 65°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]