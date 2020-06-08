VOLLEYBALL: Permian Basin Elite takes game outdoors after season halted

Back during the early part of spring, Linda McMillan and the rest of the teams from the Permian Basin Elite Volleyball Club were ready to take on another club season.

The teams, however, were stopped before they had the chance to finish due to the coronavirus as tournaments and seasons were called off.

“The biggest part of club season was lost in March and April,” McMillan said. “We had a big tournament in Dallas with 12 teams that we’re competing, had another in Lubbock and another planned locally but those were all canceled.”

The Permian Basin Volleyball League was also canceled in what would have been the league’s 30th anniversary. McMillan says that it draws around 500 kids per year and added that it was one of the toughest things to see put on hold.

“I’ve had so many exes, graduates and adults saying that this is their favorite time of year,” she said. “Everybody in the Permian Basin brought teams that competed in summer league. It’s a really big deal to cancel that.”

The teams are trying to move forward, however, and one of the ways they are doing that is by taking the game outside.

The club offers sand volleyball lessons and is also hosting a 4 v 4 league that started Monday and a 6 v 6 coed league that begins Thursday. All of this takes place at New Life Church, located at 7148 Club Drive on the east side of Odessa. To sign up for the lessons or for more information on the league, it’s available on the club’s Facebook page and to contact McMillan.

Social distancing measures will be implemented and hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the facility at the church.

“It’s taken off this summer simply for the reason that people are tired of being cooped up,” McMillan said. “We’ll have hand sanitizer everywhere for everyone and encourage social distancing by also limiting the crowds as well.”