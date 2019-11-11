  • November 11, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 11 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 11

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 8:01 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 11 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ZACHARY ROSAS

>> School: Wink

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: WR/RB

>> Last Week: Rosas carried the ball 19 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcat’s 42-14 victory Friday against McCamey.

ARMANDO GRANADO

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: 5-foot-4

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Granado was the Eagles’ workhorse with 31 carries  for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a must-win, 49-24, victory Friday against Snyder.

AARON FELLOWS

>> School: Alpine

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: QB/RB/DB

>> Last Week: Fellows had 28 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns and completed 10-of-15 passes for 139 yards against Crane.

AARON URIAS

>> School: Van Horn

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: WR/RB

>> Last Week: Urias finished with 14 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 32-0 victory Friday against Iraan.

MAJOR MARTIN

>> School: Crane

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 150

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Wide Receiver

>> Last Week: Martin caught five passes for 144 yards and one touchdowns in the Golden Cranes’ 22-16 overtime loss Friday against Alpine.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Monday, November 11, 2019 8:01 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Snow Shower
31°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: NNE at 18mph
Feels Like: 19°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 22°
Periods of snow early. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 48°/Low 31°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 66°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]