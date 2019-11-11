HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 11

ZACHARY ROSAS
>> School: Wink
>> Height: N/A
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: WR/RB
>> Last Week: Rosas carried the ball 19 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcat’s 42-14 victory Friday against McCamey.
ARMANDO GRANADO
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: 5-foot-4
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Granado was the Eagles’ workhorse with 31 carries for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a must-win, 49-24, victory Friday against Snyder.
AARON FELLOWS
>> School: Alpine
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: QB/RB/DB
>> Last Week: Fellows had 28 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns and completed 10-of-15 passes for 139 yards against Crane.
AARON URIAS
>> School: Van Horn
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: WR/RB
>> Last Week: Urias finished with 14 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 32-0 victory Friday against Iraan.
MAJOR MARTIN
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Wide Receiver
>> Last Week: Martin caught five passes for 144 yards and one touchdowns in the Golden Cranes’ 22-16 overtime loss Friday against Alpine.
