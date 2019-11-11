HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 11

ZACHARY ROSAS

>> School: Wink

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: WR/RB

>> Last Week: Rosas carried the ball 19 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcat’s 42-14 victory Friday against McCamey.

ARMANDO GRANADO

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: 5-foot-4

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Granado was the Eagles’ workhorse with 31 carries for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a must-win, 49-24, victory Friday against Snyder.

AARON FELLOWS

>> School: Alpine

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: QB/RB/DB

>> Last Week: Fellows had 28 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns and completed 10-of-15 passes for 139 yards against Crane.

AARON URIAS

>> School: Van Horn

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: WR/RB

>> Last Week: Urias finished with 14 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 32-0 victory Friday against Iraan.

MAJOR MARTIN

>> School: Crane

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 150

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Wide Receiver

>> Last Week: Martin caught five passes for 144 yards and one touchdowns in the Golden Cranes’ 22-16 overtime loss Friday against Alpine.