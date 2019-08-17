COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB ends first week of practice with scrimmage

The UTPB football team wrapped up its first week of practice with a team scrimmage Saturday at Falcon Field.

For the players, it was a good exclamation point on the end of the first week of fall camp.

“This first week was actually really good,” said senior running back Marquis Simmons. “From my perspective, I love exactly where we’re at.

“We’re always going to get better no matter what, every single day. It’s a grind that we’re on. We’re on this grind for the long haul.”

For UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan, running backs and wide receivers stood out the most to him during this week of practice.

“We’re really good at running back,” Carrigan said. “We had a bunch of players make extended runs and handle the ball well at times.

“We had guys who got out there and made some plays at the wide receiver position. We have a good group. Once they understand our offense, they’ll play even faster.”

He also liked what he saw from his defense as well this week.

“I think our defense is playing really fast and aggressive,” Carrigan said. “The secondary has made a bunch of plays and they’re doing a lot. Jaques Tyler is a sophomore and he’s out there making plays. T.J. Sweat is a freshman who’s had a good camp and done a great job. The backfield is doing some good stuff and our steady guys up front are tremendous.”

The Falcons are entering their fourth season in program history and are looking to improve from last year’s 2-9 record.

“We’ve been talking with the other teammates about how these past couple of seasons have gone and our expectations for this upcoming season,” Simmons said. “We’re pretty excited. We’re eager to get going with the season.”

Each of the past three seasons have ended in two-win seasons for the Falcons, but Simmons and his teammates feel they are further ahead than when they were starting out.

“I feel like my biggest takeaway is that everyone came out and all the coaches and everyone knows just how far we’ve come as a team and it’s only up from here,” Simmons said. “We’re only going to get better.”

Simmons was the leading rusher for the Falcons last year, compiling 488 yards on 111 carries, with two touchdowns.

Heading into fall camp as a senior is quarterback Kameron Mathis who said that it feels different heading into this season as one of the older guys on the team.

“It’s different because I’m a senior now,” Mathis said. “I’m no longer the young guy out here. It’s been cool to see it from a different perspective and helping out the young guys and helping them get through some things as freshmen.”

Regardless, this week was a welcomed start to the season for Mathis.

“It feels good to be back out here on the practice field,” Mathis said. “It’s exciting. It feels good to play with everyone and getting everyone on pace, including the entire freshmen.

“To be back out here playing football, it feels wonderful. All through the winter and summer, it’s tough not being able to play so getting out here today, it felt great.”

Mathis and sophomore quarterback Taylor Null are expected to see plenty of playing time this season.

“As of right now, it’s going to be a lot of Taylor Null and Kameron Mathis and utilizing both of them,” Carrigan said. “Both of those guys have opportunities to win ball games for us. They’re both vital to the team as a whole.

Both quarterbacks saw plenty of playing time at Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I thought we had a lot of good things that happened today,” Mathis said. “I thought we had a lot of young guys make plays. Defensive players were flying around making plays. We’re excited to get to go out there and get the season started in three weeks.”

Carrigan has liked what he’s seen from his quarterbacks so far.

“I think for them, being students of the game, they took stuff from the film room to the practice field and they did a good job,” Carrigan said. “There’s a lot on their plates. We give them a good amount of freedom on our offense as quarterbacks. They’ve done a good job of soaking everything in.”

Saturday’s practice consisted of a short session between the offense and defense before players split up to different part of the field to work with their units.

“There were good plays made on both sides of the ball,” Carrigan said. “Most of the younger guys, guys that we needed to get more reps from were able to get ready for the season and help identify where our depth and the guys that were able to contribute.”

