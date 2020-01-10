COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons look to bounce back

The UTPB men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the court Saturday as they host Eastern New Mexico Saturday at the Falcon Dome. The women’s game is scheduled to start first at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 4.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses Thursday night against West Texas A&M. The women (6-8 overall, 3-5 Lone Star Conference) hung tough but the shorthanded Falcons fell 75-46 to the Lady Buffs.

The men also had a late rally but the No. 8 Buffaloes pulled away for a 98-84 win. The Falcons (11-6, 4-4) look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Greyhounds.