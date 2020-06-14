LOOKING BACK: June 15 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, area golfers were preparing to compete in the inaugural Pecos Invitational golf tournament. The tournament began with the qualifying rounds. Officials were anticipating a probable field of 100 amateur golfers. … Iraan’s Neil Sconiers was set to compete at the Goldsmith Invitational golf tournament at the Goldsmith Country Club. Sconiers was the defending tournament champion, having defeated Bill Jessie of McCamey the previous year.

>> 1976: Former Permian and Odessa College golfer Bobby Smith signed a letter of intent to attend Angelo State. Smith led Permian to a third-place finish in the state high school golf tournament his senior year before going to Odessa College. He was an all-District 5-4A selection both his sophomore and senior years at Permian and was all-conference as a freshman for the Wranglers, helping Odessa College win the Western Junior Athletic Conference title.

>> 1992: The Midland Angels took advantage of a slump by the San Antonio Missions, posting a 7-4 victory at Angels Stadium in Texas League action. The Missions were dealt their 12th straight loss. Midland pitcher Phil Leftwich tossed eight innings for the victory. The game started 45 minutes late because of travel problems for San Antonio, which had to deal with weather delays when flying in from Wichita.

>> 2003: The All-Permian Basin baseball and softball teams were released. Midland High’s head coach Shawnda Vines and Monahans’ Amy Wilson were both co-coach of the year while Andrews’ Honda Rodriguez was the Newcomer of the Year and Midland High’s Rachel Cherry was named the MVP. … The All-Permian Basin baseball team included Permian’s Danny Ray Herrera being named the MVP while Midland High’s Barry Russell was the Coach of the Year and Andrews’ Jeff Kello was the Newcomer of the Year. … Chuck Gardner and Brock Stevens won the 40th Quarter Century Partnership at Odessa Country Club. They finished with a score of 197 after their closing 68.