  • March 28, 2020

LOOKING BACK: March 29 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: March 29 Memories

Posted: Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:15 pm

LOOKING BACK: March 29 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1963: On this date, the Odessa College men’s golf team captured a dual match against Texas Western with a 6-1 margin at the Sunset Country Club. Tommy Knight paced Odessa College with a 1-over-par 73. Odessa native Jerry Cozby helped Lamar Tech sit in second place with a team score of 303 after the first day of a tournament in Houston. Cozby shared the first day medalist honors with Minnesota’s Les Peterson after both shot even-par 72.

>> 1975: The Monahans and Rankin boys track and field teams stood out at the 15th annual Sandhills Relays. Monahans finished first in its division with 153 points, while the Red Devils finished with 51 points to win their division. … Inclement weather ended up postponing the District 5-4A golf championship at Abilene’s Maxwell Golf Course. … UCLA, Kentucky, Louisville and Syracuse were getting ready to face off in the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in San Diego, Calif.

>> 1991: Steve Green was introduced as Midland College’s new head men’s basketball coach, replacing Reggie Franklin. Green had spent the previous three seasons in Big Spring, coaching Howard College to a No. 1 spot in the NJCAA polls. … Monahans basketball head coach Gary Abercrombie resigned just a day after being suspended for a year for violating a State Board of Education rule, playing two basketball games within one school week.

>> 2003: The Odessa High boys soccer team was eliminated from the state playoffs with a 2-0 loss to Coppell in the Region I-5A Tournament semifinal at Pennington Field in Bedford. It was the first time in history that the Bronchos had made it to the regional tournament. … The Permian boys gymnastics team topped the field at the District 3-5A meet at Permian. The team posted a total score of 341.90 points, which was enough for its first district title in three years.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:15 pm.

