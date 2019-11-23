NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in high-scoring battle

AMARILLO The Odessa Jackalopes found themselves in a high-scoring battle Friday with the Amarillo Bulls. Unfortunately for Odessa, it ended up on the wrong side of that battle.

A Nick Stapleton goal with 52 seconds left in the second period proved to be the difference as Amarillo defeated Odessa 6-5 Friday at the Budweiser Bull Pen.

The Jackalopes (7-12-1-1) were outshot 25-6 in the first period but were even at 2-2 after 20 minutes.

Matt Clark, Nick Grimialdi, Isaiah Heumpfner, Connor Scahill and Jan Blasko all scored for the Jackalopes. Odessa will go for the series split at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night.