- Odessa College 14, Weatherford College 4 (6)
-
Weatherford.. 000 013 — 4 7 2
Odessa.......... 305 114 — 14 16 1
Caden Hawkins, Dyrden Virden (3), Michael Stanford (6), Bryson Hudgens (6) and Blake Horton. Collin Horton, Brayden Kennard (6) and Giulio Monello. W — Horton. L — Hawkins. 2B — Weatherford College: Eddie Calzoncit, Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson, Monelllo, Daniel Monti. 3B — Odessa College: Tomlinson. HR — Weatherford College: Brett Brown, Brandon Uhse, Kaden Teafatiller. Odessa College: Monti, Ivan Melendez.
Records — Weatherford College 10-7, Odessa College 13-1.
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 8:30 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College slugs past Weatherford College in series opener
The Odessa College baseball team continued its hot start to the season, defeating Weatherford College 14-4 in six innings Friday at Wrangler Field.
The Wranglers (13-1 overall) generated 16 hits for the game, including three each from Daniel Monti and Bryce Foutz.
Monti had a double and a home run, while TJ Tomlinson finished 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.
Odessa College starting pitcher Collin Horton pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, five strikeouts and four walks.
The series continues with a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday at Wrangler Field.
