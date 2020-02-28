  • February 28, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College slugs past Weatherford College in series opener

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College slugs past Weatherford College in series opener

Odessa College 14, Weatherford College 4 (6)

Weatherford.. 000  013   —     4     7      2

Odessa.......... 305  114   —   14   16      1

Caden Hawkins, Dyrden Virden (3), Michael Stanford (6), Bryson Hudgens (6) and Blake Horton. Collin Horton, Brayden Kennard (6) and Giulio Monello. W — Horton. L — Hawkins. 2B — Weatherford College: Eddie Calzoncit, Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson, Monelllo, Daniel Monti. 3B — Odessa College: Tomlinson. HR — Weatherford College: Brett Brown, Brandon Uhse, Kaden Teafatiller. Odessa College: Monti, Ivan Melendez.

Records — Weatherford College 10-7, Odessa College 13-1.

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 8:30 pm

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 8:30 pm

The Odessa College baseball team continued its hot start to the season, defeating Weatherford College 14-4 in six innings Friday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (13-1 overall) generated 16 hits for the game, including three each from Daniel Monti and Bryce Foutz.

Monti had a double and a home run, while TJ Tomlinson finished 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.

Odessa College starting pitcher Collin Horton pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, five strikeouts and four walks.

The series continues with a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday at Wrangler Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

