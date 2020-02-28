COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College slugs past Weatherford College in series opener

The Odessa College baseball team continued its hot start to the season, defeating Weatherford College 14-4 in six innings Friday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (13-1 overall) generated 16 hits for the game, including three each from Daniel Monti and Bryce Foutz.

Monti had a double and a home run, while TJ Tomlinson finished 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.

Odessa College starting pitcher Collin Horton pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, five strikeouts and four walks.

The series continues with a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday at Wrangler Field.