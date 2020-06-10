GOLF: Quarter Century Partnership tees off Thursday as scheduled

Things will look just a little bit different this year when the 57th Quarter Century Partnership tees off Thursday morning at Odessa Country Club.

The tournament will still have a full field of 174 teams competing over 54 holes of golf.

As recently as two weeks ago, however, there was still a question as to if the event would be postponed or happen at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head professional Jake McCullough said he’s looking forward to welcoming some of the best golfers back for one of West Texas’ signature events.

“I’m very proud of the work that Odessa Country Club and the tournament committee has put in to be able to run this event,” McCullough said. “Everyone looks forward to it every year and we’ll still be able to move forward with all the safety guidelines.”

The procedures put in place are aligned to guidelines put in place by Texas governor Greg Abbott and state health officials.

Both The Old Course and Links Course are set up with no-touch flagsticks and all players will provided with hand sanitizers and extra wipes.

Tee times will be spread out more than in years past and space on the driving range will be more spread out as well to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Also different is that many of the dinners and post-round events associated with the tournament are canceled this year.

McCullough added that the tournament committee was also looking at dates in July if the tournament had to be rescheduled.

Ultimately, a decision was made to proceed with the tournament with the original dates.

“We were looking at all possible scenarios,” McCullough said. “The first thing we looked at was the ability to conduct the event safely with everything going on with the virus and meeting the regulations laid on how businesses should be conducting themselves.”

As for the field itself, Midland native Terence Begnel is back to defend his title in the championship flight. He will have a new partner this year as fellow Midlander Rick Houston is partnering up with him for this year’s tournament.

Begnel’s partner, and former college teammate at Oral Roberts, Austin Hannah, is back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma waiting for the birth of his child. Begnel and Hannah won by four shots last year.

Begnel said he hopes that he and Hannah can play in the tournament together next year. At the same time, he is also looking forward to playing with Houston on this stage. Both men are members at Midland Country Club.

“Rick and I have played a lot together,” Begnel said. “We’re both excited. We look forward to good competition and there’s always a really good field.”

Add in the fact that Begnel and Houston both play a similar style on the course and he believes that could add up to a successful run to defend his title.

“We’re not overpowering players like some of the guys who can hit it a mile,” Begnel said. “Rick and I like to control our distances to the yardages that we’re comfortable with and hit a good iron shot inside 15 feet.”

Ultimately, Begnel is also ready to reunite with his friends and fellow competitors who he hasn’t seen since around this time last year. McCullough echoed a similar view in terms of the size of the field.

“We weren’t sure how many people we were going to have,” he said. “It’s obvious that we have a lot of people that want to play and get after it.”

