  • June 10, 2020

GOLF: Quarter Century Partnership tees off Thursday as scheduled - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GOLF: Quarter Century Partnership tees off Thursday as scheduled

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Quarter Century Partnership

At Odessa County Club

Thursday’s Tee Times

Old Course

No. 1 Tee

7:30 a.m.—Jimmy Bridges-Collier Pennington; Ricky Whitaker-Justin Whitaker

7:40 a.m.—Bobby Hill-Shawn Anderson; Carl Crowder-Rodney McKee

7:50 a.m.—Josh Hogan-Sterling Swack; Bob Bussey-Mark Valdez

8 a.m. —Ovidio Bustamante-Nic Bryson; Augustine Moralez-Rodney Roman

8:10 a.m. —Paul Sorensen-Mikey Milam; Cortney Smtih-Christopher Snapp

8:20 a.m. —Kirk Edwards-Jim Goates; Gary Felker-Cliff Clay

8:30 a.m. —Skeet Glover-Andrews Davis; Bobby Murray-Tommy Pipes

8:40 a.m. —Darryl Burton-Bill Burton; Brian Knighten-Randy Lewis

8:50 a.m. —Kevin Bartley-Willy Patterson; Ed Barcena-Chas Weatherby

9 a.m. —Darren Seglem-Mike Rockafellow; Bynum Vincent-Coy Edge

9:10 a.m.—Leo Hinojos-Armando Hinojos; Travis Coombes-Austin Shelton

9:20 a.m. —Nathan Gann-Stephen Hill; Lucas Daniels-Andy Newman

9:30 a.m. —Stacy Trotter-Sean Trotter; Bradley Howell-Paul Weaver

9:40 a.m. —Joshua Rutledge-Scott Stlouis; Bruce Madison-Geroge Ulmo

9:50 a.m. —Brandon Batte-Mike Syverson; Chris Cole-Steve  Hendricks

10:10 a.m. —Tom Hawkins-Chris Rasnick; Mike Hooper-Mike Ledsome

10:20 a.m. —Cory Chitty-Hayden Burnett; Angel Nabarrette-Marcus Lopez

10:30 a.m. —Kyle Johnson-Kevin Williams; Robert Rigney-Brandon Warne

10:40 a.m. —Ryne Echols-Logan Hargrove; Zach Burnett-Andy Gwyn

10:50 a.m. —Casey Bridges-Jerry Dugan; Rocky Hutson-David Waldrop

11 a.m. —Terry Rice-Steven Rice; Mark Jones-Jim McNeil;

11:10 a.m. —Ryan Barcena-Tyler Barcena; Alberto Nabarrette-Michael Milliken

11:20 a.m. —Chris Beaty-Joe Thaggard; Jay Arrick-James Munn

11:30 a.m. —Heath Bailey-David Turrentine; Koy Stribling-Jon Wardlaw

11:40 a.m. —Ryan Williams-Robert Whiteside; Will Kinnarid-Drew Allen

11:50 a.m. —Brett Felker-Phil George; Brian Welch-Casey Maxwell

Noon —Lynn Lawrence-Randy Nelson; Mickey Jones-Marshall Morgan

12:10 p.m. —Bret Baker-Mike Winfrey; Les Littlejohn-Kevin Riggs

12:20 p.m. —Jeremy Denman-Josh Logan; Trey Schwarz-Tate Schwarz

12:30 p.m. —Isaiah Navarrete-Roberto Navarrete; Josh Parrott-Brad Ralston

1:10 p.m. —Ryan Havens-Gary Varnadore; Kacey Groves-Luke Groves

1:20 p.m. —Beau Davis-Landon Waters; Michael Pruitt-Brady Shivers

1:30 p.m. —Jeffery Hogan-Jeff Murray; Kelly Grunewald-Kevin Boscamp

1:40 p.m. —Brian Madison-Josh Ham; Scott Rundell-Josh Jacobs

1:50 p.m. —Colby Harwell-Creighton Honeck; Jay McHugh-Michael Randle

2 p.m. —Brett Nichols-Will Holle; Hunter Rawls-Dillon Vaughn

2:10 p.m. —Mike Maes-Ryan Rainer; Omar Sanchez-Alfred Gaylean

2:20 p.m. —Ciro Baeza-Neil Dufford; Jeremiah Luttrell-Lane Branum

2:30 p.m. —Shawn Savage-David Bolen; Rick Houston-Terence Begnel

2:40 p.m. —Jonathan Bull-Alex Ellis; True Graves-Blake Vinson

2:50 p.m. —John Estes-Trey Todd; Blake Parks-Brian Scherer

3 p.m. —Brett Lossin-Danny Moralez; Colby Amparan-Gary Ezmerlian

3:10 p.m. —Hunter Hendrix-Lee Prucka; Tad Darland-Stefan Cronje

Links Course

No. 1 Tee

7:30 a.m. —Tommy Clifton-Cody Cooper; Robert Blomshield-Michael Moore

7:40 a.m. —David Callaway-Paul Callaway; Franklin Deaderick-Kelly Evans

7:50 a.m. —Jamie Williams-Billy Whitaker; Jim Bobo-Louis Serrano

8 a.m. —Grayson Hankins-Mark Windham; Josh Marquez-Chad Webster

8:10 a.m. —Keith Kirkland-Chris Wimberly; Scott Coulter-Byron Harrison

8:20 a.m. —Kevin Coombes-Frosty Gilliam; Gene Abney-Kary Duncan

8:30 a.m. —Charles Notley-Scott Winchell; Billy Howell-Curtis Couch

8:40 a.m. —Pete Garnder-Chris Garrett; Roy Hunt-John Garmany

8:50 a.m. —Jim Brown-Bryce Harper; Keith Little-Tyler Little

9 a.m. —Ted Hogan-Rick Browning; Roy Bobbitt-Hal Brockett

9:10 a.m. —Jim Cameron-Phil Graham; Terry Miller-Eric Johnson

9:20 a.m. —Mark Waters-Brian Kimbrell; Jerry Dugan Sr.-Donny Pierce

9:30 a.m. —Santos Moroles-Craig Stasner; David Elkins-Joel Walker

9:40 a.m. —Steve Brannan-Kevin Mannix; Joshua Housman-Clay Kemper

9:50 a.m. —Lance Daniels-Marcus Pennington; Jim Livesay-Caleb Tash

10:10 a.m. —Pascal Bedard-Joel Edwards; Kevin Gray-Nathan Molinar

10:20 a.m. —Dan Brazelton-Blake Brazelton; Mike Bridges-David Long

10:30 a.m. —Tim Peden-Dan Young; Homer Daniels-Rick Reynolds

10:40 a.m. —Jim Stuart-Randy Daniell; Chris Rose-Tim Edgmon

10:50 a.m. —Frank Eaton-Aaron Hobratschk; Bobby Davis-Johnny Carter

11 a.m. —Brian Whytlaw-Christopher Andre; Johnny Guerrero-Paul Girard

11:10 a.m. —Brent Sims-Matthew Sims; Eddie Thompson-Bobby Longshore

11:20 a.m. —Fred Pomroy-Jim Pomroy; Doug Ham-Justin Ham

11:30 a.m. —Maurizio Iaquaniello-Foy McClelland; Rocky Anderson-Sam Ares

11:40 a.m. —Travis Fisher-Mike Stahl; Daniel Bright-Jacob Moore

11:50 a.m. —David Dunn-Jason Taylor; Russell Worthen-Nick Worthen

Noon —Edgar Baiza-Edgar Baiza Jr.; Boyd Cowan-Caleb Herren

12:10 p.m. —Jeff Adams-Robert Sims; Larry Del Bosque-Matth Weatherly

12:20 p.m. —Jerry Davis-Lance Wood; Blake Batte-John Wilkins

1 p.m. —Bill Stanford-Gary Dunkerson; Craig Echols-David Nix

1:10 p.m. —Jaret Renfro-Keith Trower; Jon Dunn-Steve Kemp

1:20 p.m. —Mark Acklin-Jaime Velasco; Robbie Richards-Patrick Overy

1:30 p.m. —Glynn Braudaway-Terry Rudd; Mickey Padilla-Guz Munoz

1:40 p.m. —Jim Werner-Thomas Hill; Bailey Haller-Matt Lippman

1:50 p.m. —Rick Skillern-Steve Thompson; Curtis Baze-Billy Harkins

2 p.m. —Dan Hollman-J Hollman; Jim Rose-Russell Johnson

2:10 p.m. —Martin Graves-Christopher Foster; Buz Browning-Davis Browning

2;20 p.m. —Brian Milson-Mike Talley; Greg Burnett-Danny Gasser

2:30 p.m. —Jerry Hix-Terry Shipman; Micah Foster-Brad Ward

2:40 p.m. —Tommy Campbell-Kirk Bray; Fred Camacho-Phil Carraso

2:50 p.m. —Ray Wlliott-Kristopher Elliott; Justin Ford-Jay Nabors

3 p.m. —Blake Bridges-Daniel Gray; Colby Bazile-Chris Thompson

3:10 p.m. —Justin Jurgensen-Brooks McCoy; Scott Fulton-Roger Montemayor

3:20 p.m. —Albert Seyberth-Stephen Brooks; Chris Holcomb-Ron Lipsey

Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 1:44 pm

GOLF: Quarter Century Partnership tees off Thursday as scheduled By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Things will look just a little bit different this year when the 57th Quarter Century Partnership tees off Thursday morning at Odessa Country Club.

The tournament will still have a full field of 174 teams competing over 54 holes of golf.

As recently as two weeks ago, however, there was still a question as to if the event would be postponed or happen at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head professional Jake McCullough said he’s looking forward to welcoming some of the best golfers back for one of West Texas’  signature events.

“I’m very proud of the work that Odessa Country Club and the tournament committee has put in to be able to run this event,” McCullough said. “Everyone looks forward to it every year and we’ll still be able to move forward with all the safety guidelines.”

The procedures put in place are aligned to guidelines put in place by Texas governor Greg Abbott and state health officials.

Both The Old Course and Links Course are set up with no-touch flagsticks and all players will provided with hand sanitizers and extra wipes.

Tee times will be spread out more than in years past and space on the driving range will be more spread out as well to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Also different is that many of the dinners and post-round events associated with the tournament are canceled this year.

McCullough added that the tournament committee was also looking at dates in July if the tournament had to be rescheduled.

Ultimately, a decision was made to proceed with the tournament with the original dates.

“We were looking at all possible scenarios,” McCullough said. “The first thing we looked at was the ability to conduct the event safely with everything going on with the virus and meeting the regulations laid on how businesses should be conducting themselves.”

As for the field itself, Midland native Terence Begnel is back to defend his title in the championship flight. He will have a new partner this year as fellow Midlander Rick Houston is partnering up with him for this year’s tournament.

Begnel’s partner, and former college teammate at Oral Roberts, Austin Hannah, is back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma waiting for the birth of his child. Begnel and Hannah won by four shots last year.

Begnel said he hopes that he and Hannah can play in the tournament together next year. At the same time, he is also looking forward to playing with Houston on this stage. Both men are members at Midland Country Club. 

“Rick and I have played a lot together,” Begnel said. “We’re both excited. We look forward to good competition and there’s always a really good field.”

Add in the fact that Begnel and Houston both play a similar style on the course and he believes that could add up to a successful run to defend his title.

“We’re not overpowering players like some of the guys who can hit it a mile,” Begnel said. “Rick and I like to control our distances to the yardages that we’re comfortable with and hit a good iron shot inside 15 feet.”

Ultimately, Begnel is also ready to reunite with his friends and fellow competitors who he hasn’t seen since around this time last year. McCullough echoed a similar view in terms of the size of the field.

“We weren’t sure how many people we were going to have,” he said. “It’s obvious that we have a lot of people that want to play and get after it.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 1:44 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 64°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 63°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]