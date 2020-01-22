COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB picked 16th in Lone Star Conference preseason poll

The 2020 Lone Star Conference softball preseason poll was released Tuesday.

The Falcons were picked to finish 16th out of the 17 total teams in this year’s poll.

Coached by Tiala Tagaloa, UTPB is coming off a 10-39 finish from last year which included a 3-27 showing in conference play.

Texas A&M-Kingsville, which finished last year as the NCAA Division II runner-up, was picked to finish first, receiving 32 first-place votes. Texas A&M-Commerce was picked second with seven first-place votes and Tarleton State was picked third with one first-place vote.

Western New Mexico, which finished 7-33 last year, was the only team picked to finish behind UTPB in the preseason poll.