COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB swept by West Texas A&M

CANYON West Texas A&M used a balanced attack Friday to defeat UTPB 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 in Lone Star Conference volleyball action at thr WTAMU Fieldhouse.
The Lady Buffs (15-4 overall, 8-3 LSC) had four players reach double figures in kills, led by Torrey Miller with 13 and Selena Batiste with 11. UTPB (15-5, 7-4) was led by the trio of Isela Murillo, Skyler Friel and Aquincia Strambler, each with seven kills, while Travana Matthews had six.
WT's Gabby Emery had 37 assists with Analise Lucio (17) and Kiera Granado (12) leading UTPB. Megan Ashton had 15 digs for UTPB with Murillo adding 12. Chandler Vogel has 21 digs for WT.
