COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB swept by West Texas A&M

The Lady Buffs (15-4 overall, 8-3 LSC) had four players reach double figures in kills, led by Torrey Miller with 13 and Selena Batiste with 11. UTPB (15-5, 7-4) was led by the trio of Isela Murillo, Skyler Friel and Aquincia Strambler, each with seven kills, while Travana Matthews had six.