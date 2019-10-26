  • October 26, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB swept by West Texas A&M - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB swept by West Texas A&M

West Texas A&M def. UTPB 25-13, 25-16, 25-22

 At West Texas A&M Fieldhouse

Kills — UTPB: Isela Murillo 7, Skyler Friel 7, Aquincia Strambler 7, Travana Matthews 6, Stephanie Sanchez 4, Grace Talbert 4, Netanya Allison 1. WTAM: Torrey Miller 13, Selena Batiste 11, Lindsey Smith 10, Samantha Brown 10, Destiny Jones 4, Gabby Emery 2.

Blocks — UTPB: Travana Matthews 1.5, Stephanie Sanchez 1, Grace Talbert 1, Isela Murillo 0.5, Skyler Friel 0.5, Julia Sims 0.5. WTAM: Torrey Miller 1.5, Destiny Jones 1, Lindsey Smith 0.5.

Assists — UTPB: Analise Lucio 17, Kiera Granado 12, Skyler Friel 2, Isela Murillo 1, Erika Lozano 1, Julia Sims 1. WTAM: Gabby Emery 37, Chandler Vogel 5, Selena Batiste 2, Torrey Miller 1, Isabel Hurliman 1.

Digs — UTPB: Megan Ashton 15, Isela Murillo 12, Analise Lucio 6, Erika Lozano 4, Stephanie Sanchez 3, Lanai Hurd 2, Kiera Granado 2, Travana Matthews 2, Skyler Friel 2, Marissa Aguilar 1, Grace Talbert 1, Aquincia Strambler 1. WTAM: Chandler Vogel 21, Selena Batiste 11, Torrey Miller 11, Gabby Emery 9, Sydnee Eagleton 4, Isabel Hurliman 4, Lindsey Smith 2, Destiny Jones 1, Samantha Brown 1.

Aces — UTPB: Isela Murillo 1, Skyler Friel 1, Megan Ashton 1, Aquincia Strambler 1. WTAM: Chandler Vogel 2, Torrey Miller 1.

Records

UTPB 15-5, 7-4; West Texas A&M 15-4, 8-3.

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 11:52 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB swept by West Texas A&M OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

CANYON West Texas A&M used a balanced attack Friday to defeat UTPB 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 in Lone Star Conference volleyball action at thr WTAMU Fieldhouse.

The Lady Buffs (15-4 overall, 8-3 LSC) had four players reach double figures in kills, led by Torrey Miller with 13 and Selena Batiste with 11. UTPB (15-5, 7-4) was led by the trio of Isela Murillo, Skyler Friel and Aquincia Strambler, each with seven kills, while Travana Matthews had six.

WT's Gabby Emery had 37 assists with Analise Lucio (17) and Kiera Granado (12) leading UTPB. Megan Ashton had 15 digs for UTPB with Murillo adding 12. Chandler Vogel has 21 digs for WT.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

