  October 10, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Offensive struggles continue for Jackalopes - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Offensive struggles continue for Jackalopes

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 9:53 pm

CORPUS CHRISTI The offensive struggles continued for Odessa on the road as the Jackalopes fell 2-0 to the Corpus Christi IceRays Thursday at the American Bank Center.

The Jackalopes (3-2-1-2) lost their fourth game in a row to the IceRays and it has been more than 217 minutes since the team scored a goal. The last goal came in the second period last Friday against the same Corpus Christi squad.

Erik Bargholtz scored his first two goals of the season for the IceRays (6-2-1-2) in the second period of Thursday’s game.

The three-game series continues at 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

