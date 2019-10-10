NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Offensive struggles continue for Jackalopes

CORPUS CHRISTI The offensive struggles continued for Odessa on the road as the Jackalopes fell 2-0 to the Corpus Christi IceRays Thursday at the American Bank Center.
The Jackalopes (3-2-1-2) lost their fourth game in a row to the IceRays and it has been more than 217 minutes since the team scored a goal. The last goal came in the second period last Friday against the same Corpus Christi squad.
Erik Bargholtz scored his first two goals of the season for the IceRays (6-2-1-2) in the second period of Thursday’s game.
The three-game series continues at 7 p.m. Friday.
