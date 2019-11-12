  • November 12, 2019

COLLEGE SOCCER: Aragon honored by Lone Star Conference

COLLEGE SOCCER: Aragon honored by Lone Star Conference

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:10 pm

Alfonso Aragon

UTPB redshirt freshman Alfonso Aragon ended his season on a good note and earned the Lone Star Conference Goalkeeper of the Week in the awards released Tuesday.

Aragon allowed just two goals off 40 shots in the final two matches of the season against Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M.

He recorded his fourth shutout of the season Saturday in a 0-0 draw against West Texas A&M and finished the regular season leading the conference with 95 saves.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

