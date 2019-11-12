COLLEGE SOCCER: Aragon honored by Lone Star Conference

UTPB redshirt freshman Alfonso Aragon ended his season on a good note and earned the Lone Star Conference Goalkeeper of the Week in the awards released Tuesday.

Aragon allowed just two goals off 40 shots in the final two matches of the season against Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M.

He recorded his fourth shutout of the season Saturday in a 0-0 draw against West Texas A&M and finished the regular season leading the conference with 95 saves.