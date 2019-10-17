  • October 17, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 18 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 18

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:21 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 18 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT MONAHANS LOBOES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.

>> Records: Fort Stockton 5-1 overall, 1-1 District 1-4A Division II; Monahans 2-5, 2-1.

>> Last Week: Fort Stockton did not play; Monahans def. Snyder, 42-27.

>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton); FM-98.3 (Monahans)

>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 14, Monahans 7 (OT).

>> Notes: The Panthers are rested after their district bye week and should have several key personnel back from injury when the travel to face the Loboes. … Monahans seems to have gained a better grip on its new spread offense, having put more than 120 points on the scoreboard over the course of its past three games.

 

SNYDER TIGERS AT GREENWOOD RANGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Midland.

>> Records: Snyder 1-5 overall, 1-1 District 1-4A Division II; Greenwood 7-0, 3-0.

>> Last Week: Monahans def. Snyder, 42-27; Greenwood def. Pecos, 58-6.

>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsradio.com (Greenwood)

>> Last Season: Greenwood 49, Snyder 7.

>> Notes: The Tigers are the latest district foe to try and take a bite out of the Rangers and their high-powered offense. … Greenwood running back Trey Cross is the runaway leader in Permian Basin with more than 1,200 yards rushing, along with 15 touchdown. Greenwood quarterback Weston Wilber is closing in on the 1,00-yard plateau (40-of-99 passing, 975 yards, 21 TDs).

 

PECOS EAGLES at SWEETWATER MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater.

>> Records: Pecos 3-4 overall, 1-2 District 1-4A Division II; Sweetwater 2-4, 1-1.

>> Last Week: Pecos lost to Greenwood, 58-6; Sweetwater did not play.

>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Sweetwater 37, Pecos 34.

>> Notes: The Eagles will travel a long way to try and erase the sting of last week’s loss to Greenwood. Pecos coach Chad Olson has the team playing well at the right time and a victory in a tough home stadium would go a long way toward helping the Eagles attain their goal of reaching the postseason.

 

MARFA SHORTHORNS AT FORT HANCOCK MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium, Fort Hancock.

>> Records: Marfa 2-4; Fort Hancock 0-4.

>> Last Week: Marfa did not play; Fort Hancock did not play.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Fort Hancock 51, Marfa 50.

>> Notes: The Shorthorns earned their first victory on the field two weeks ago when they defeated Buena Vista. Marfa’s other victory this season was a forfeit by El Paso Immanuel Christian. … Fort Hancock was scheduled to face Dell City last week. The Cougars, however, were unable to put a team on the field this season.

 

NUECES CANYON PANTHERS AT RANKIN RED DEVILS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Red Devil Stadium, Rankin.

>> Records: Nueces Canyon 5-1; Rankin 5-1.

>> Last Week: Nueces Canyon def. Living Rock Academy, 58-42; Rankin did not play.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: The Panthers are 3-0 this season on the road and currently are ranked No. 30 in the Class 1A Division I poll on sixmanfootball.com. … Rankin is sixth in that same poll. The Red Devils are coming off their first loss of the season, dropping at 74-66 decision at Red Devil Stadium.

 

—LEE SCHEIDE

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:21 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 87°/Low 54°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]