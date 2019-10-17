HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 18

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT MONAHANS LOBOES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.

>> Records: Fort Stockton 5-1 overall, 1-1 District 1-4A Division II; Monahans 2-5, 2-1.

>> Last Week: Fort Stockton did not play; Monahans def. Snyder, 42-27.

>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton); FM-98.3 (Monahans)

>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 14, Monahans 7 (OT).

>> Notes: The Panthers are rested after their district bye week and should have several key personnel back from injury when the travel to face the Loboes. … Monahans seems to have gained a better grip on its new spread offense, having put more than 120 points on the scoreboard over the course of its past three games.

SNYDER TIGERS AT GREENWOOD RANGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Midland.

>> Records: Snyder 1-5 overall, 1-1 District 1-4A Division II; Greenwood 7-0, 3-0.

>> Last Week: Monahans def. Snyder, 42-27; Greenwood def. Pecos, 58-6.

>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsradio.com (Greenwood)

>> Last Season: Greenwood 49, Snyder 7.

>> Notes: The Tigers are the latest district foe to try and take a bite out of the Rangers and their high-powered offense. … Greenwood running back Trey Cross is the runaway leader in Permian Basin with more than 1,200 yards rushing, along with 15 touchdown. Greenwood quarterback Weston Wilber is closing in on the 1,00-yard plateau (40-of-99 passing, 975 yards, 21 TDs).

PECOS EAGLES at SWEETWATER MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater.

>> Records: Pecos 3-4 overall, 1-2 District 1-4A Division II; Sweetwater 2-4, 1-1.

>> Last Week: Pecos lost to Greenwood, 58-6; Sweetwater did not play.

>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Sweetwater 37, Pecos 34.

>> Notes: The Eagles will travel a long way to try and erase the sting of last week’s loss to Greenwood. Pecos coach Chad Olson has the team playing well at the right time and a victory in a tough home stadium would go a long way toward helping the Eagles attain their goal of reaching the postseason.

MARFA SHORTHORNS AT FORT HANCOCK MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium, Fort Hancock.

>> Records: Marfa 2-4; Fort Hancock 0-4.

>> Last Week: Marfa did not play; Fort Hancock did not play.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Fort Hancock 51, Marfa 50.

>> Notes: The Shorthorns earned their first victory on the field two weeks ago when they defeated Buena Vista. Marfa’s other victory this season was a forfeit by El Paso Immanuel Christian. … Fort Hancock was scheduled to face Dell City last week. The Cougars, however, were unable to put a team on the field this season.

NUECES CANYON PANTHERS AT RANKIN RED DEVILS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Red Devil Stadium, Rankin.

>> Records: Nueces Canyon 5-1; Rankin 5-1.

>> Last Week: Nueces Canyon def. Living Rock Academy, 58-42; Rankin did not play.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: The Panthers are 3-0 this season on the road and currently are ranked No. 30 in the Class 1A Division I poll on sixmanfootball.com. … Rankin is sixth in that same poll. The Red Devils are coming off their first loss of the season, dropping at 74-66 decision at Red Devil Stadium.

—LEE SCHEIDE