  • August 28, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College defeats Brookhaven to stay unbeaten

Stats

Odessa College def. Brookhaven College

25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12

 At Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch

 

Kills — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Savannah Marenco 6, Emery Judkins 2, Sabrina De Lima 2, Carol Santana 8, Luisa Silva Dos Santas 8, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyric Love 4, Maria Rodrigues 8, Lexi Parrish 9.

Blocks — Odessa College: Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 5, Lyric Love 2.5, Maria Rodrigues 2.5, Lexi Parrish 2.

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 19, Sabrina De Lima 5, Marina De La Rosa 5, Vanessa Colling 10, Faith Sanchez 4, Lexi Parrish 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 4, Savannah Marenco 4, Emery Judkins 2, Sabrina De Lima 3, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 6, Lyric Love 1, Vanessa Colling 6, Faith Sanchez 17, Maria Rodrigues 8.

Aces — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Carol Santana 2, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 1, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 1.

Records

Odessa College 5-0; Brookhaven College 3-3.

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 8:28 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College defeats Brookhaven to stay unbeaten OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FARMERS BRANCH The Odessa College volleyball team continued its hot start to the 2019 season by defeating Brookhaven College in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12) Wednesday.

Lexi Parrish led the Lady Wranglers (5-0) with nine kills while Carol Santana, Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Maria Rodrigues added eight each. Dos Santos also had three aces to lead the team.

Summer Ah Choy led the team with 19 assists and Faith Sanchez finished with 17 digs for Odessa College.

The Lady Wranglers are back in action at home starting Sept. 6 at the Wrangler Volleyball Classic after the Patriots Volleyball Tournament in Ocala, Fla. was canceled due to concerns with Hurricane Dorian.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

