COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College defeats Brookhaven to stay unbeaten

The Odessa College volleyball team continued its hot start to the 2019 season by defeating Brookhaven College in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12) Wednesday.

Lexi Parrish led the Lady Wranglers (5-0) with nine kills while Carol Santana, Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Maria Rodrigues added eight each. Dos Santos also had three aces to lead the team.

Summer Ah Choy led the team with 19 assists and Faith Sanchez finished with 17 digs for Odessa College.

The Lady Wranglers are back in action at home starting Sept. 6 at the Wrangler Volleyball Classic after the Patriots Volleyball Tournament in Ocala, Fla. was canceled due to concerns with Hurricane Dorian.