Odessa College def. Brookhaven College
25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12
At Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch
Kills — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Savannah Marenco 6, Emery Judkins 2, Sabrina De Lima 2, Carol Santana 8, Luisa Silva Dos Santas 8, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyric Love 4, Maria Rodrigues 8, Lexi Parrish 9.
Blocks — Odessa College: Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 5, Lyric Love 2.5, Maria Rodrigues 2.5, Lexi Parrish 2.
Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 19, Sabrina De Lima 5, Marina De La Rosa 5, Vanessa Colling 10, Faith Sanchez 4, Lexi Parrish 1.
Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 4, Savannah Marenco 4, Emery Judkins 2, Sabrina De Lima 3, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 6, Lyric Love 1, Vanessa Colling 6, Faith Sanchez 17, Maria Rodrigues 8.
Aces — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Carol Santana 2, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 1, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 1.
Records
Odessa College 5-0; Brookhaven College 3-3.
Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 8:28 pm
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College defeats Brookhaven to stay unbeaten
FARMERS BRANCH The Odessa College volleyball team continued its hot start to the 2019 season by defeating Brookhaven College in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12) Wednesday.
Lexi Parrish led the Lady Wranglers (5-0) with nine kills while Carol Santana, Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Maria Rodrigues added eight each. Dos Santos also had three aces to lead the team.
Summer Ah Choy led the team with 19 assists and Faith Sanchez finished with 17 digs for Odessa College.
The Lady Wranglers are back in action at home starting Sept. 6 at the Wrangler Volleyball Classic after the Patriots Volleyball Tournament in Ocala, Fla. was canceled due to concerns with Hurricane Dorian.
