COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Western New Mexico sweeps UTPB

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Western New Mexico sweeps UTPB

Box Score

Western New Mexico def. UTPB

25-20, 25-17, 25-20

At The Falcon Dome, Monday

Kills — Western New Mexico: Hannah Tishlarich 4, Erin Moss 12, Delaney Seitz 3, Sarai Migao 2, Maggie Roe 9, Bria Augustine 13, Sarah Campoli 2. UTPB: Stephanie Sanchez 8, Isela Murillo 6, Travana Matthews 4, Aquincia 4, Skyler 3, Maycee Barker 1.

Blocks — Western New Mexico: Hannah Tishlarich 1, Erin Moss .5, Delaney Seitz 2, Sarai Migao 1, Maggie Roe 1.5, Bria Augustine 1.5. UTPB: Stephanie Sanchez 1, Isela Murillo 2, Aquincia Strambler .5, Skyler Friel 2, Maycee Barker .5.

Assists — Western New Mexico: Madelyn Culp 17, Gabi Lau 14, Sarah Campoli 12, Bria Augustine 1. UTPB: Analise Lucio 17, Julia Sims 5.

Digs — Western New Mexico: Gabi Lau 22, Bria Augustine 17, Sarah Campoli 12, Erin Moss 10, Madelynn Culp 9, Hannah Tishlarich 1. UTPB: Megan Ashton 13, Marissa Aguilar 11, Analise Lucio 10, Isela Murillo 6, Stephanie Sanchez 3, Skyler Friel 3, Erika Lozano 3, Aquincia Strambler 2, Lanai Hurd 2, Maycee Barker 1.

Aces — Western New Mexico: Hannah Tishlarich 1, Adriana Leon 1, Bria Augustine 1. UTPB: Analise Lucio 1, Isela Murillo 1.

Service points — Western New Mexico: Bria Augustine 16, Erin Moss 12.5, Maggie Roe 10.5, Hannah Tishlarich 6, Delaney Seitz 5, Sarah Campli 3, Sarai Migao 3, Madelynn Culp 1, Gabi Lau 1, Adriana Leon 1. UTPB: Isela Murillo 9, Stephanie Sanchez 9, Skyler Friel 5, Travana Matthews 5, Aquincia Strambler 4.5, Maycee Barker 1.5, Analise Lucio 1.

Records

Western New Mexico 3-9, 1-3; UTPB 10-3, 2-2.

 By Michael Bauer Mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 5:33 pm

By Michael Bauer Mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 5:33 pm

The UTPB volleyball team had strong starts to each of its sets against Western New Mexico.

The Falcons couldn’t capitalize, however, as the visiting Mustangs found a way back in each instance to earn a 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 sweep in Lone Star Conference play Monday at the Falcon Dome.

“We started slow in every set,” Western New Mexico head coach Holly Watts said. “I wasn’t sure at first if we came to play today but it looked like we did. UTPB is a tough team.

“They have a lot of good athletes and they’re having a good season. I expect them to bounce back here in conference play. We’re going to try and use this win as a springboard ourselves to try and build our confidence.”

It was the second meeting in nearly two weeks for the Falcons (10-3 overall, 2-2 in conference) and the Mustangs (3-9, 1-3), with UTPB earning the sweep in Silver City, N.M., on Sept. 20.

UTPB started quickly, running out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, forcing the Mustangs to call a timeout.

Western New Mexico regrouped and climbed back in the set to take a 12-11 lead, eventually extending it to 20-17 to force a Falcons’ timeout. That pause didn’t break the Mustangs’ momentum as they held on to win the first set.

“We’ve been trying to start off strong and I’m glad that we did that today but we’ve been having a problem with effort and focus and stuff like that,” UTPB head coach Tim Loesch said. “You can’t take plays off against a good team like Western New Mexico.

“We kind of did and gave them some momentum and they took a hold of it and played better. We couldn’t get our rhythm back.”

The second set began the same way the first one did as the Falcons took a quick 5-0 lead right before the Mustangs could charge back on a 6-0 run to go in front.

A kill by Western New Mexico’s Bria Augustine put her team in front 9-6 and Loesch called a timeout.

The Mustangs then took over from there and controlled the majority of the second set, cruising to a 17-11 lead before the Falcons went on a 4-0 run to pull to within two, 17-15.

But UTPB couldn’t get any closer and the Mustangs went on to extend their lead in the match.

“We had a couple of runs in each of those sets where we scored multiple points in a row and then got a few little runs back,” Watts said. “We cut our errors down a little bit from what we’ve been doing. We just got a good production out of our whole team.”

It was more of the same in the third set, though the teams began trading points through the middle of set instead of relying on runs.

A hitting error put the Mustangs in front and that proved to be the catalyst they needed to earn the victory.

Augustine led the Mustangs with 13 kills, while also finishing with 17 digs and two blocks.

Erin Moss had 12 kills for Western New Mexico and Maggie Roe had nine.

UTPB’s Stephanie Sanchez led the Falcons with eight kills and had three digs.

“I think with our lineup, we’re still struggling to find that mix of nine or 10 girls that are going to give a 100 percent every day so that’s the reason why we’ve been changing the lineup a little bit,” Loesch said. “Unfortunately, today didn’t provide us any answers to that.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

