BOYS HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: San Angelo Lake View sweeps small school race

There was plenty of distance between the San Angelo Lake View boys cross country team and the rest of the field, and it showed Thursday at the Odessa Invitational at UTPB Park.

The Chiefs had the top four runners place en route to a commanding victory in the small-school boys’ race. Lake View finished with 30 total points, winning by a comfortable margin over Odessa High JV (53) and Stanton (84).

Sophomore Alexis Ledesma led the way for Lake View, winning his first race of the season with a time of 18 minutes, 33.47 seconds, almost a full minute ahead of the rest of the field.

“I just had a lot of confidence in myself going into this race,” Ledesma said. “I knew if I came in with that mindset and I tried my best, I could do this well. I just tried to jump ahead of the field and build a big lead.”

Ledesma did just that over the course of the 5K, getting well out in front of the field in the early portion of the race and building on it from there.

His teammate, freshman Justin Vasquez (19:30.22), finished as the runner-up behind Ledesma, and also recorded his best finish in his young high school career.

Ledesma and Vasquez were followed by teammates Tony Cabrera (19:40.38) and Jon Gloria (20:07.41), who finished third and fourth, respectively. Jose Lujan (20:07.41) of Odessa High JV rounded out the top five with a fifth-place finish.

“This was my best finish of the year,” Vasquez said. “Having all of us finish 1 through 4 gives us a lot of confidence that we’re going to do really well as we head into our district race next week.”

That confidence also resonated with Lake View head coach Erin Leeper, who was impressed by the way two of her underclassmen performed on a hot October afternoon.

“Alexis made it to regionals last year as a freshman and he’s been working hard to get back to that and improve on his running,” Leeper said. “As for Justin, I’ve never seen him finish that well before so I’m extremely proud of him for his efforts today.”

Leeper also admits that she can’t remember seeing a time where the top four runners all represented the same school, but she says that it’s a confidence booster heading into her team’s district meet.

“That was one of the most exciting things I’ve seen in a race in a long time,” Leeper said. “I was super proud of them and they worked really hard to get to this position.”

Freshman Lucas Rizo (20:38.22) of Crane finished seventh in one of his better efforts of the season. Like the other runners, Rizo hopes to use the experience of competing against bigger schools to his advantage moving forward.

“It does feel great to get that good finish,” Rizo said. “Our team has been working hard this whole season to get to this point. I think we’re all prepared for our district meet and today gave us a good chance to show what we can do against some bigger schools.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas