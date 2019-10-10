  • October 10, 2019

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: San Angelo Lake View sweeps small school race - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: San Angelo Lake View sweeps small school race

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa Invitational

CLASS JV-1A-2A-3A-4A (5K)

Team Standings

1. San Angelo Lake View, 30; 2. Odessa High JV, 53; 3. Stanton, 84; 4. Crane, 96; 5. Midland High, 100.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Alexis Ledesma, San Angelo Lake View, 18:33.47; 2. Justin Vasquez, San Angelo Lake View, 19:30.22; 3. Tony Cabrera, 19:40.38; 4. Jon Gloria, 19:50.34; 5. Jose Lujan, Odessa High JV, 20:07.41; 6. Tristan Delucas, Midland High, 20:11.09; 7. Lucas Rizo, Crane, 20:38.22; 8. Rusty Shock, Stanton, 20:46.41; 9. Armando Gonzalez, Odessa High JV, 20:47.06; 10. Arturo Salinas, Stanton, 20:47.31.

Other Area Runners

ALPINE: 15. Marco Martinez, 21:04.22; 32: Andres Uranga, 23:26.03.

CRANE: 13: Jesse Vasquez, 21:00.06; 20: Silas Garcia, 21:36.62; 38: Jose Padilla, 23:47.28; 59: Adrian Aranda, 30:38.18.

GREENWOOD: 47: Jacob Hickman, 25:23.78; 57: Rocky Ortega, 27:49.84.

MIDLAND HIGH JV: 16: Drew Roberston, 21:11.81; 27: Josef Kaderka, 22:47.50; 45: Canyon Holley, 24:25.88; 53: Sam Leverette, 26:51.31; 54. Isaiah Orosco, 26:54.38.

MIDLAND LEE JV: 26: Tony Zamora, 22:31.38; 31: Caleb Shaw, 23:15.03; 40. Preston Evenas, 23:57.28; 42: Kade Bulita, 24:11.53.

ODESSA HIGH JV: 11: Miguel Lujan, 20:53.91; 14: Juan Lazo, 21:02.15; 17. Carlos Ortiza, 21:34.47; 18: Luis Rios, 21:35.24; 19: Rogelio Pando, 21:35.84; 21: Jose Barrandey, 21:58.15; 22: Alonso Navarette, 22:12.03; 36: Raul Ramos, 22:38.78; 47: Nicholas Moreno, 25:11.81.

WINK: 39: Thomas Halterman, 23:53.31; 49: Isaac Sorrells, 25:32.38; 50: Miguel Ayala, 25:46.31.

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 8:30 pm

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: San Angelo Lake View sweeps small school race By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

There was plenty of distance between the San Angelo Lake View boys cross country team and the rest of the field, and it showed Thursday at the Odessa Invitational at UTPB Park.

The Chiefs had the top four runners place en route to a commanding victory in the small-school boys’ race. Lake View finished with 30 total points, winning by a comfortable margin over Odessa High JV (53) and Stanton (84).

Sophomore Alexis Ledesma led the way for Lake View, winning his first race of the season with a time of 18 minutes, 33.47 seconds, almost a full minute ahead of the rest of the field.

“I just had a lot of confidence in myself going into this race,” Ledesma said. “I knew if I came in with that mindset and I tried my best, I could do this well.  I just tried to jump ahead of the field and build a big lead.”

Ledesma did just that over the course of the 5K, getting well out in front of the field in the early portion of the race and building on it from there.

His teammate, freshman Justin Vasquez (19:30.22), finished as the runner-up behind Ledesma, and also recorded his best finish in his young high school career.

Ledesma and Vasquez were followed by teammates Tony Cabrera (19:40.38) and Jon Gloria (20:07.41), who finished third and fourth, respectively. Jose Lujan (20:07.41) of Odessa High JV rounded out the top five with a fifth-place finish.

“This was my best finish of the year,” Vasquez said. “Having all of us finish 1 through 4 gives us a lot of confidence that we’re going to do really well as we head into our district race next week.”

That confidence also resonated with Lake View head coach Erin Leeper, who was impressed by the way two of her underclassmen performed on a hot October afternoon.

“Alexis made it to regionals last year as a freshman and he’s been working hard to get back to that and improve on his running,” Leeper said. “As for Justin, I’ve never seen him finish that well before so I’m extremely proud of him for his efforts today.”

Leeper also admits that she can’t remember seeing a time where the top four runners all represented the same school, but she says that it’s a confidence booster heading into her team’s district meet.

“That was one of the most exciting things I’ve seen in a race in a long time,” Leeper said. “I was super proud of them and they worked really hard to get to this position.”

Freshman Lucas Rizo (20:38.22) of Crane finished seventh in one of his better efforts of the season. Like the other runners, Rizo hopes to use the experience of competing against bigger schools to his advantage moving forward.

“It does feel great to get that good finish,” Rizo said. “Our team has been working hard this whole season to get to this point. I think we’re all prepared for our district meet and today gave us a good chance to show what we can do against some bigger schools.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, October 10, 2019 8:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: N at 9mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 41°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]