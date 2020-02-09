GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Odessa High, Andrews finish up play in San Angelo

The Andrews girls golf team took second and Odessa High finished ninth as both teams wrapped up play at the San Angelo Girls Golf Classic Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs (351-328—679) finished runners-up behind team champion San Antonio Johnson (336-313—649) over the two rounds at San Angelo Country Club Friday and Bentwood Country Club Saturday.

Andrews’ Jordan Hall (83-78—161) and Brynlee Dyas (87-80—167) finished tied for seventh and tenth, respectively and Chloe Aranda (95-84—179) finished tied for 16th as the low golfer for the Lady Bronchos.

San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea (68-67—135) won the individual title by eight shots over Maddi Olson (69-74—143) of Abilene Wylie.