GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Odessa High, Andrews finish up play in San Angelo

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Odessa High, Andrews finish up play in San Angelo

San Angelo Girls Golf Classic

Friday and Saturday, San Angelo Country Club and Bentwood Country Club, San Angelo

GIRLS

Team Standings

1. San Antonio Johnson, 336-313—649; 2. Andrews, 351-228—679; 3. Abilene Wylie, 345-346—691; 4. San Angelo Central, 351-341—692; 5. Salado, 383-358—741; 6. El Paso Coronado, 379-368—747; 7. Wall, 396-377—773; 8. Midland Lee, 407-386—793; 9. Odessa High, 437-387—824; 10. Abilene Cooper, 431-401—832; 11. Plainview, 469-432—901; 12. Abilene High, 463-441—904; NS. Garden City, 458-NS—NS.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Ryann Honea, San Angelo Central, 68-67 — 135; 2. Maddi Olson, Abilene Wylie, 69-74—143; 3. Sarah Aitchison, Abilene Cooper, 79-76—155; 4. (tie) Kayln Otten, San Antonio Johnson, 81-76—157; and Maria Ramirez, San Antonio Johnson, 81-76—157; 6. Sarah Reed, Midland Lee, 82-76—158; 7. (tie) Jordan Hall, Andrews, 83-78—161; and Stevie Albright, San Antonio Johnson, 83-78—161; 9. Shay West, Wall, 86-77—163; 10. Brynlee Dyas, Andrews, 87-80—167.

Team Results

SAN ANTONIO JOHNSON (336-313—649): Kayln Otten, 81-76—157; Maria Ramirez, 81-76—157; Stevie Albright, 83-78—161; Christian Trujillo, 91-83—174; Preston Saiz, 99-84—183.

ANDREWS (351-328—679): Jordan Hall, 83-78—161; Brynlee Dyas, Andrews, 87-80—167; Bailey Ballou, 92-84—176; Taylor Carey, 89-88—177; Sarah Strube, 95-86—191.

ABILENE WYLIE (345-346—691): Maddi Olson, 69-74—143; Alexi Buff, 90-90—180; Tatum McClellan, 92-89—181; Averie Pratt, 101-88—189; Alexia Calderson, 94-97—191

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (351-341—692): Ryann Honea, 68-67 — 135; Kayleah Castillo, 90-92—182; Emily Coronado, 93-89—182; Paige Harris, 100-93—193; Moriah Gonzales, 105-94—199.

SALADO (383-358—741): Maddy Bourland, 83-89—172; Taylor Rich, 98-85—183; Lindsay Neas, 101-96—197.

EL PASO CORONADO (379-368—747): Sabrina Katz, 92-86—178; Alexx Johnson, 94-93—187; Mia Cossentino, 99-92—191; Taylor Bochnowski, 94-100—194; Kathryn Goodrich, 100-97—197.

WALL (396-377—773): Shay West, Wall, 86-77—163; Samantha Lehr, 89-90—179; Hailey Hamblin, 114-100—214; Olivia Pugh, 107-117—224.

MIDLAND LEE (407-386—793): Sarah Reed, 82-76—158; Gracie O’Brien, 91-90—181; Brianna Cooper, 98-96—194; Ashley Kruse, 136-124—260.

ODESSA HIGH (437-387—824): Chloe Aranda, 95-84—179; Alena Subia, 111-96—207; Alyssa Porras, 114-105—219; Jael Garcia, 117-102—219.

ABILENE COOPER (431-401—832): Sarah Aitchison, 79-76—155; Amanda Strickland, 106-93—199; Alexis Stromsoe, 121-117—238; Kayla Copley, 127-115—242; Sonja Anchondo, 125-124—249.

PLAINVIEW (469-432—901): Hannah Massingill, 105-100—205; Lauren Mayo, 119-108—227; Asriel Garcia, 119-114—233; Kamryn Gregory, 127-110—237.

ABILENE HIGH (463-441—904): Katie Blair, 100-93—193; Victoria Arzipe, 114-117—231; Shae Talley, 122-113—235; Kylie Carter, 126-121—247; Anna Tidmore, 127-122—249.

Other Medalists

ABILENE HIGH: Chloe Campos, 138-118—256; Lily Etter, 141-130—271.

ABILENE WYLIE: Reagan Hardy, 105-93—198; Ricki Maddera, 105-96—201.

EL PASO CORONADO: Kathryn Warring, 92-89—181.

GARDEN CITY: Logan Wood, 96-91—187; Emily Braden, 118-NS—NS; Claire Fuchs, 122-NS—NS; Kadie Dalton, 122-NS—NS; Jaedon Gass, 133-NS—NS.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL: Hailey Hawkins, 107-109—216; Micaela Falcon, 120-118—238; Olivia Cooper, 130-120—250.

WALL: Gracie McMillan, 128-110—238

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 8:30 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Odessa High, Andrews finish up play in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO The Andrews girls golf team took second and Odessa High finished ninth as both teams wrapped up play at the San Angelo Girls Golf Classic Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs (351-328—679) finished runners-up behind team champion San Antonio Johnson (336-313—649) over the two rounds at San Angelo Country Club Friday and Bentwood Country Club Saturday.

Andrews’ Jordan Hall (83-78—161) and Brynlee Dyas (87-80—167) finished tied for seventh and tenth, respectively and Chloe Aranda (95-84—179) finished tied for 16th as the low golfer for the Lady Bronchos.

San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea (68-67—135) won the individual title by eight shots over Maddi Olson (69-74—143) of Abilene Wylie.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

