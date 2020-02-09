GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Odessa High, Andrews finish up play in San Angelo

Friday and Saturday, San Angelo Country Club and Bentwood Country Club, San Angelo
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. San Antonio Johnson, 336-313—649; 2. Andrews, 351-228—679; 3. Abilene Wylie, 345-346—691; 4. San Angelo Central, 351-341—692; 5. Salado, 383-358—741; 6. El Paso Coronado, 379-368—747; 7. Wall, 396-377—773; 8. Midland Lee, 407-386—793; 9. Odessa High, 437-387—824; 10. Abilene Cooper, 431-401—832; 11. Plainview, 469-432—901; 12. Abilene High, 463-441—904; NS. Garden City, 458-NS—NS.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Ryann Honea, San Angelo Central, 68-67 — 135; 2. Maddi Olson, Abilene Wylie, 69-74—143; 3. Sarah Aitchison, Abilene Cooper, 79-76—155; 4. (tie) Kayln Otten, San Antonio Johnson, 81-76—157; and Maria Ramirez, San Antonio Johnson, 81-76—157; 6. Sarah Reed, Midland Lee, 82-76—158; 7. (tie) Jordan Hall, Andrews, 83-78—161; and Stevie Albright, San Antonio Johnson, 83-78—161; 9. Shay West, Wall, 86-77—163; 10. Brynlee Dyas, Andrews, 87-80—167.
Team Results
SAN ANTONIO JOHNSON (336-313—649): Kayln Otten, 81-76—157; Maria Ramirez, 81-76—157; Stevie Albright, 83-78—161; Christian Trujillo, 91-83—174; Preston Saiz, 99-84—183.
ANDREWS (351-328—679): Jordan Hall, 83-78—161; Brynlee Dyas, Andrews, 87-80—167; Bailey Ballou, 92-84—176; Taylor Carey, 89-88—177; Sarah Strube, 95-86—191.
ABILENE WYLIE (345-346—691): Maddi Olson, 69-74—143; Alexi Buff, 90-90—180; Tatum McClellan, 92-89—181; Averie Pratt, 101-88—189; Alexia Calderson, 94-97—191
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (351-341—692): Ryann Honea, 68-67 — 135; Kayleah Castillo, 90-92—182; Emily Coronado, 93-89—182; Paige Harris, 100-93—193; Moriah Gonzales, 105-94—199.
SALADO (383-358—741): Maddy Bourland, 83-89—172; Taylor Rich, 98-85—183; Lindsay Neas, 101-96—197.
EL PASO CORONADO (379-368—747): Sabrina Katz, 92-86—178; Alexx Johnson, 94-93—187; Mia Cossentino, 99-92—191; Taylor Bochnowski, 94-100—194; Kathryn Goodrich, 100-97—197.
WALL (396-377—773): Shay West, Wall, 86-77—163; Samantha Lehr, 89-90—179; Hailey Hamblin, 114-100—214; Olivia Pugh, 107-117—224.
MIDLAND LEE (407-386—793): Sarah Reed, 82-76—158; Gracie O’Brien, 91-90—181; Brianna Cooper, 98-96—194; Ashley Kruse, 136-124—260.
ODESSA HIGH (437-387—824): Chloe Aranda, 95-84—179; Alena Subia, 111-96—207; Alyssa Porras, 114-105—219; Jael Garcia, 117-102—219.
ABILENE COOPER (431-401—832): Sarah Aitchison, 79-76—155; Amanda Strickland, 106-93—199; Alexis Stromsoe, 121-117—238; Kayla Copley, 127-115—242; Sonja Anchondo, 125-124—249.
PLAINVIEW (469-432—901): Hannah Massingill, 105-100—205; Lauren Mayo, 119-108—227; Asriel Garcia, 119-114—233; Kamryn Gregory, 127-110—237.
ABILENE HIGH (463-441—904): Katie Blair, 100-93—193; Victoria Arzipe, 114-117—231; Shae Talley, 122-113—235; Kylie Carter, 126-121—247; Anna Tidmore, 127-122—249.
Other Medalists
ABILENE HIGH: Chloe Campos, 138-118—256; Lily Etter, 141-130—271.
ABILENE WYLIE: Reagan Hardy, 105-93—198; Ricki Maddera, 105-96—201.
EL PASO CORONADO: Kathryn Warring, 92-89—181.
GARDEN CITY: Logan Wood, 96-91—187; Emily Braden, 118-NS—NS; Claire Fuchs, 122-NS—NS; Kadie Dalton, 122-NS—NS; Jaedon Gass, 133-NS—NS.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL: Hailey Hawkins, 107-109—216; Micaela Falcon, 120-118—238; Olivia Cooper, 130-120—250.
WALL: Gracie McMillan, 128-110—238