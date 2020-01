COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB returns to action at Eastern New Mexico

The UTPB men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back in action tonight when they travel to face Eastern New Mexico in Lone Star Conference action in Portales, N.M.

The women will start at 6:30 and the men will follow at 8:30 p.m.

The UTPB women (8-11 overall, 5-8 LSC) are coming off an 81-60 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday.

The Falcon men (14-8 overall, 7-6 LSC) are coming off an 83-82 win over Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday at home.