NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out by Bulls

The Odessa Jackalopes played on home ice Friday for the first time since Dec. 7, 2019, hosting North American Hockey League South Division rival Amarillo.

It wasn’t the return the Jackalopes wanted.

David Hill scored twice and Jordan Venegoni and Niclas Puikkonen each scored one goal as the Bulls skated away with a 4-0 victory at the Ector County Coliseum.

Amarillo (30-7-1-2) outshot the Jackalopes (7-28-1-1) 46-11 on the night, with Odessa reaching double figures in the final three minutes of the game.

The Jackalopes have now lost 19 consecutive games and are 0-8 this season against the Bulls, with two more games set between the teams this weekend at the Ector County Coliseum — 7:15 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.