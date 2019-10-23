  • October 23, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fort Davis at Rankin Capsule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fort Davis at Rankin Capsule

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:15 pm

FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT RANKIN RED DEVILS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Red Devil Stadium, Rankin.

>> Records: Fort Davis 5-2; Rankin 6-1.

>> Last Week: Fort Davis did not play; Rankin def. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 68-14.

>> Broadcast: FM-92.3 (Alpine).

>> Last Season: Rankin 62, Fort Davis 16.

>> Notes: This is the District 7-1A Division I opener for both teams. … Fort Davis defeated El Paso Faith Christian, 45-0, on Oct. 11, the last time the Indians were on the field. … This is the second week in a row that the Red Devils will be at home. They are led by quarterback Titan Quigg and running back-running back- defensive back De’Shon Goodley, who rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on four carries last week against Barksdale Nueces Canyon. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in the 68-14 victory. … Just two teams from this district will qualify for the postseason.

