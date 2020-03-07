HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian overcomes El Paso Pebble Hills

MIDLAND The Permian baseball team overcame a late collapse with a three-run seventh inning Saturday to beat El Paso Pebble Hills 7-5 at the Tournament of Champions.
After Prbble Hills (9-2) took the lead with five runs in the sixth, Permian (8-2-1) tied it on Aleck Villa's RBI single and took the lead on Jared Carrasco's run-scoring triple. Caden Bedrick capped the rally with an RBI double.
Teo Banks went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs to lead the Panthers. Villa finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Bedrick was 2 for 4.
Landyn Sterling recorded one out in relief of starter Isaiah Flores for the win. McCray Gann struck out two of the three batters he faced for the save.
