  • March 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian overcomes El Paso Pebble Hills - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian overcomes El Paso Pebble Hills

Linescore

Permian 7, EP Pebble Hills 5

Permian 030 001 3 — 7 10 3

Pebble Hills 000 005 0 — 5 9 1

Isaiah Flores, Landyn Sterling (6), McCray Gann (7) and Taylor Sullivan. Gustavo Soto, Aaron Estrada (6) and Ruben Colliander. W — Sterling. L — Estrada. Sv — Gann. 2B — Permian: Teo Banks, Caden Bedrick, Brian Ramirez; Pebble Hills: Soto. 3B — Permian: Jared Carrasco. HR — Permian: Banks.

Records — Permian 8-2-1, Pebble Hills 9-2.

Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2020 7:44 pm

MIDLAND The Permian baseball team overcame a late collapse with a three-run seventh inning Saturday to beat El Paso Pebble Hills 7-5 at the Tournament of Champions.

After Prbble Hills (9-2) took the lead with five runs in the sixth, Permian (8-2-1) tied it on Aleck Villa's RBI single and took the lead on Jared Carrasco's run-scoring triple. Caden Bedrick capped the rally with an RBI double.

Teo Banks went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs to lead the Panthers. Villa finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Bedrick was 2 for 4.

Landyn Sterling recorded one out in relief of starter Isaiah Flores for the win. McCray Gann struck out two of the three batters he faced for the save.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, March 7, 2020 7:44 pm. | Tags: , ,

