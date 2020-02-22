COLLEGE RODEO: Wranglers require plenty of hands to host annual event

The Odessa College rodeo team knows just how much work and how many hours it takes to put on a show when it comes to hosting an event.

The Wranglers have gotten a chance to experience that this week as Odessa College hosts its 36th annual Rodeo at Ector County Coliseum.

The three-day competition began on Thursday night and will wrap up Saturday.

But if there’s anything that feels different about competing at home for the Wranglers, it’s having to worry about other things than just competing as everyone has to step in and help out when they’re not in competition.

“It’s a little different because most of the time you just show up to the rodeo and you’re doing your own thing,” said Riggin Shippy. “You don’t have to worry about all the work that goes into it. But it’s going to be having to hustle around quite a bit this weekend.”

It’s taken a lot of work and manpower to help prepare the Ector County Coliseum for the rodeo.

Odessa College rodeo team members came in around 9 a.m. Monday and spent the entire day getting the arena ready.

“The first thing we do is haul tons and tons of dirt in here and all the iron and there’s just tons of work that go into it and a lot of people to get it done,” Shippy said. “I’m glad that we have as many people as we can to get it done.”

But for some people, the long hours of putting things together have helped the team to unite a little more.

“You get to know more about people,” Leilani Ceballos said. “It makes it easier to bond with people.”

Even when the competition starts, there’s something for everyone on the team to help out with, a seemingly endless list of chores from running the gates during the rodeo to help sorting cattle.

“We all have our specific events that we compete in and when we’re not doing that, we find a hole to fill and keep busy and make everything run as smooth as possible,” said Danny Cassidy.

Trying to balance out competing and doing chores during the rodeo can be tricky, but the Wranglers know it’s all part of the game.

“For example, I’m going to participate in the saddle bronc riding and then I’m going to help with the barrier in the team roping and calf roping and just do off-and-on jobs that rodeos take,” Cassidy said.

Some of the other work includes setting up barriers and helping untie steers.

Some of the team members have a chore they favor over others.

“I grew up roping so I would probably say setting the barrier and watching the team roping,” Cassidy said.

But for the most part, the work has been rewarding for the team members.

“It’s been fun,” Cassidy said. “You meet a lot of new guys and a lot of new people. The connections you make are the most important part.”

While hosting a rodeo takes a lot of work, there’s another positive of not having to be on the road.

“It’s nice to be home for a weekend and not have to travel,” Shippy said.

For Odessa College head coach Tom Kelly, who is in his second year in charge of the program, this year’s rodeo has been less stressful than last year.

“It’s a lot easier this year after seeing it for the first time last year,” Kelly said. “Things went together a lot better and there’s been a lot of excitement in the air.”

This week’s rodeo will be the first of the spring for Odessa College.

The team’s next rodeo will be hosted by Ranger College on March 26 at Sweetwater.

“The whole team had a good break and we’re all back and looking forward to a strong semester,” Cassidy said.

Shippy echoed his teammate’s thoughts.

“It’s exciting for sure,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to this last half of the season.”