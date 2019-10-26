GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Honea endures weather to take lead at Odessa Invitational

When conditions are not ideal, sometimes you just have to find a way to battle through them.

That was the case for San Angelo Central sophomore Ryann Honea, who fired an opening-round 69 to open up a three-shot lead Friday at the Odessa Invitational at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

“I just told myself this morning that everyone was going to play the same course that I was,” Honea said. “I just had to tough it out and power through. I didn’t hit the ball great but I scrambled well and that’s how I scored.”

Honea and the rest of the field had to deal with temperatures just above freezing when they teed off at 9:30 Friday morning before making way for stronger winds in the early afternoon.

Trailing Honea is Midland Trinity senior Aspen Escamilla, who put together an even-par 72 battling the chilly weather. Her round, along with a 76 from teammate Jules Crow, helped the Chargers to a total of 311 to lead in the team standings.

Crow is tied for third with Andrews’ McKenna Long. They are two ahead of Midland High’s Anaya Perales, who shot 78 and sits in fifth.

“The girls started off fantastic today,” Midland Trinity assistant coach Kris Crow said. “They started off strong. When the wind picked up towards the end of the round, that affected some of the scores but they stayed positive and battled on through.”

San Angelo Central is in second place at 325 being propelled in part from Honea’s round. Andrews Black (334) sits just behind in third place and Permian Black (349) and Andrews Gold (349) are tied for fourth after the first 18 holes.

The Lady Panthers were led by senior Marina Solis, who shot 81 and is tied for seventh with Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla and Brynlee Dyas of Andrews. Chloe Aranda shot 86 as the low round of the day for Odessa High (381).

“I played okay but it wasn’t my best round today,” Solis said. “I left a few shots out there and it wasn’t a bad score all things considered. I just wanted to put together a better round.”

Solis and the rest of the field will get a chance to put together some better scores today. The final round is tentatively set for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start with warmer temperatures and winds not quite as strong as what the golfers faced Friday.

That combination is something that Solis hopes will help herself and the rest of the team make up some ground on the leaders.

“I think we all need to probably be about two or three shots better than what we were today,” she said. “I feel like we can catch up a bit if we do that.”

As for Honea, her goal is to maintain the consistency that she established early in her round.

“Seeing the course today and showing myself that I can shoot a 69 on an unfamiliar course in these conditions gives me a lot of confidence,” Honea said. “I’m hoping I can find a way to go even lower tomorrow.”

That goes the same for Crow for Trinity.

“I want to see us build off of what we did today,” he said. “The wind should shift tomorrow which means we’ll play more holes into the wind. If we focus on one shot at a time, I think we should have some better scores tomorrow.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas