  • October 26, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Honea endures weather to take lead at Odessa Invitational - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Honea endures weather to take lead at Odessa Invitational

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa Invitational

Friday, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

GIRLS

Team Standings

1. Midland Trinity, 311; 2. San Angelo Central, 325; 3. Andrews Black, 334; 4. (tie) Permian Black, 349; and Andrews Gold, 349; 6. Midland High, 352; 7. (tie) Seminole I, 381; and Odessa High, 381; 9. Midland Lee, 429; 10. Seminole II, 434.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Ryann Honea, San Angelo Central, 69; 2. Aspen Escamilla, Midland Trinity, 72; 3. (tie) McKenna Long, Andrews Gold, 76; and Jules Crow, Midland Trinity, 76; 5. Anaya Perales, Midland High, 78; 6. Sarah Reed, Midland Lee, 80; 7. (tie) Marina Solis, Permian Black, 81; Ali Escamilla, Midland Trinity, 81; and Brynlee Dyas, Andrews Black, 81; 10. (tie) Brooke Widner, Midland Trinity, 82; Paige Harris, San Angelo Central, 82; and Kayleah Castillo, San Angelo Central, 82.

Team Results

MIDLAND TRINITY (311): Jules Crow, 76; Aspen Escamilla, 72; Ali Escamilla, 81; Brooke Widner, 82; Aly McIntosh, 115.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (325): Ryann Honea, 69; Emily Coronado, 92; Paige Harris, 82; Kayleah Castillo, 82; Moriah Gonzales, 95.

ANDREWS BLACK (334): Brynlee Dyas, 81; Jordan Hall, 85; Bailey Ballow, 91; Sarah Strube, 84; Taylor Carey, 84.

PERMIAN BLACK (349): Angela Aguirre, NS; Marina Solis, 81; Jocelyn Dominguez, 86; Kyndal Ward, 92; Isabella Segura, 90.

ANDREWS GOLD (349): McKenna Long, 76; Alexza Madrid, 84; Peighton Manning, 96; Kyleigh McGowen, 94; Anahy Valenzuela, 95.

MIDLAND HIGH (352): Anaya Perales, 78; Mikayla Childers, 83; Mackenzie Chandler, 84; Angelina Cruse, 107.

SEMINOLE I (381): Chloe Quisenberry, 94; Abby Cruz, 89; Kendra Elias, 92; Daycia Cornett, 106; Kasey Hogue, 107.

ODESSA HIGH (381): Chloe Aranda, 86; Alena Subia, 99; Jael Garcia, 97; Harleigh Venske, 99; Alyssa Porras, 104.

MIDLAND LEE (429): Sarah Reed, 80; Gracie O’Brien, 100; Brainna Cooper, 113; Ashley Kruse, 136.

SEMINOLE II (434): Gabby Alaniz, 97; Abigail Fortner, 105; Bre Davidson, 117; Alexis Espinoza, 115; Kennedi Ballard, 138.

Other Medalists

COMPASS ACADEMY: Sierra Dobbs, 157; Aubrey Stone, 102.

PERMIAN WHITE: Lucy Pennington, 87; Gabby Ibanez, 94; Daniella Muniz, 110.

Related Galleries

icon-collection Odessa Invitational girls golf tournament
 MARK ROGERS | ODESSA AMERICAN
First round of the Odessa Invitational girls golf tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links Friday.

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 11:59 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Honea endures weather to take lead at Odessa Invitational By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

When conditions are not ideal, sometimes you just have to find a way to battle through them.

That was the case for San Angelo Central sophomore Ryann Honea, who fired an opening-round 69 to open up a three-shot lead Friday at the Odessa Invitational at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

“I just told myself this morning that everyone was going to play the same course that I was,” Honea said. “I just had to tough it out and power through. I didn’t hit the ball great but I scrambled well and that’s how I scored.”

Honea and the rest of the field had to deal with temperatures just above freezing when they teed off at 9:30 Friday morning before making way for stronger winds in the early afternoon.

Trailing Honea is Midland Trinity senior Aspen Escamilla, who put together an even-par 72 battling the chilly weather. Her round, along with a 76 from teammate Jules Crow, helped the Chargers to a total of 311 to lead in the team standings.

Crow is tied for third with Andrews’ McKenna Long. They are two ahead of Midland High’s Anaya Perales, who shot 78 and sits in fifth.

“The girls started off fantastic today,” Midland Trinity assistant coach Kris Crow said. “They started off strong. When the wind picked up towards the end of the round, that affected some of the scores but they stayed positive and battled on through.”

San Angelo Central is in second place at 325 being propelled in part from Honea’s round. Andrews Black (334) sits just behind in third place and Permian Black (349) and Andrews Gold (349) are tied for fourth after the first 18 holes.

The Lady Panthers were led by senior Marina Solis, who shot 81 and is tied for seventh with Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla and Brynlee Dyas of Andrews. Chloe Aranda shot 86 as the low round of the day for Odessa High (381).

“I played okay but it wasn’t my best round today,” Solis said. “I left a few shots out there and it wasn’t a bad score all things considered. I just wanted to put together a better round.”

Solis and the rest of the field will get a chance to put together some better scores today. The final round is tentatively set for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start with warmer temperatures and winds not quite as strong as what the golfers faced Friday.

That combination is something that Solis hopes will help herself and the rest of the team make up some ground on the leaders.

“I think we all need to probably be about two or three shots better than what we were today,” she said. “I feel like we can catch up a bit if we do that.”

As for Honea, her goal is to maintain the consistency that she established early in her round.

“Seeing the course today and showing myself that I can shoot a 69 on an unfamiliar course in these conditions gives me a lot of confidence,” Honea said. “I’m hoping I can find a way to go even lower tomorrow.”

That goes the same for Crow for Trinity.

“I want to see us build off of what we did today,” he said. “The wind should shift tomorrow which means we’ll play more holes into the wind. If we focus on one shot at a time, I think we should have some better scores tomorrow.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, October 25, 2019 11:59 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
35°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: W at 2mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 33°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 84°/Low 42°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]