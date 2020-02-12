COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Wranglers face tough test against visiting Hawks

The men’s basketball team at Odessa College has been a work in progress all season for Coach Kris Baumann.

Lately for the Wranglers, the progress has been upward.

In the midst of a three-game winning streak, and having won five of its past six games, Odessa College has put itself in position to make the NJCAA Region 5 Tournament.

That quest continues tonight against Howard College at 7:30 p.m. at the OC Sports Center, with the Wranglers hoping to reverse a loss to the Hawks in January.

“We’ve got to play a very good Howard team that we didn’t play very well against over there,” Baumann said. “They kind of manhandled us over there, so we’ve got to see if we can figure out a way to find a way to win at home (Thursday).”

Odessa College (13-11 overall, 6-5 in conference) heads into the matchup on the strength of a 55-51 victory against rival Midland College on Monday at the OC Sports Center.

Alphousseyni Diedhiou led the Wranglers with 16 points, with Tavon Jones finishing with 11 in the victory.

Both came off the bench for the Wranglers and that has been a positive thus far this season for Baumann and his staff.

“AD was really good in our last game,” Baumann said. “Nate Lemons played really well for us against New Mexico (Junior College) and gave us a big shot in the arm. David Ward has been really, really good. He’s a sophomore who came in very highly touted and is starting to play really, really well.

“It’s kind of hit and miss. You try to find the guys and some nights it’s different guys. If we can get more consistency out of our bench, it would really, really help me as a coach. We’re going to play 10 or 11 guys, so everybody’s got to be ready to play.”

>> MOVING FORWARD: The Odessa College women’s team also is celebrating a close, hard-fought victory against the Lady Chaps that moved the Lady Wranglers into sole possession of second place in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference standings and clinched a berth in the Region 5 Tournament.

It is the 12th consecutive season under head coach Ara Baten that the women’s team has advance to the tournament and the Lady Wranglers will be looking for a fourth consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

Baten, however, has Howard College on his mind as the Lady Hawks are the next opponent on the schedule at 5:45 p.m. tonight at the OC Sports Center.

“Honestly, I’m not there yet,” Baten said when asked about the postseason. “We’ve still got a lot to do here in the regular season, so we’re staying focused on that.

“Howard presents some challenges for us and we need to be ready for them. Right now, we’re still trying to get better.”

One of the things that has been better of late for the Lady Wranglers (19-7, 8-2) is the play of guard Yanina Todorova.

The sophomore from Teliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, scored a game-high 23 points against Midland College, on the heels of a 17-point effort in a victory against New Mexico JC on Feb. 3.

“She’s played really well,” Baten said. “She went through a little rough patch, probably late January, and wasn’t playing as well and it’s good to see her coming out of it.

“We need her to be good. She’s one of our better two-way players, awfully good on defense.”

>> SADDLE UP AND BUCKLE UP: The annual Odessa College Rodeo is on tap for Feb. 21-23 at the Ector County Coliseum.

This is the third year that the event will be held inside the Coliseum, with performances each night set for 7 p.m. starts.

Wranglers rodeo coach Tom Kelly is looking forward to getting the spring season underway after a solid finish to the fall rodeos.

“I think you have to watch out for all of them,” Kelly said of his athletes. “We’re excited to get back in the arena.”

This is the first of five spring events for the Wranglers, who will have a month off before competing at the Ranger College Rodeo on March 26-28 at Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater.

