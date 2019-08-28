  • August 28, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Tournament canceled in Florida due to Hurricane Dorian

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Tournament canceled in Florida due to Hurricane Dorian

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:15 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Odessa College volleyball team’s scheduled trip to Ocala, Fla., to play in the Patriots Volleyball Tournament has been canceled due to concerned about Hurricane Dorian.

The tournament host, College of Central Florida, announced the cancellation on its website Wednesday, which was later confirmed by Odessa College assistant athletic director Kevin Schlegel.

Odessa College was in Dallas to face Brookhaven College Wednesday night. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

