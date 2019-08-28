COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Tournament canceled in Florida due to Hurricane Dorian

The Odessa College volleyball team’s scheduled trip to Ocala, Fla., to play in the Patriots Volleyball Tournament has been canceled due to concerned about Hurricane Dorian.
The tournament host, College of Central Florida, announced the cancellation on its website Wednesday, which was later confirmed by Odessa College assistant athletic director Kevin Schlegel.
Odessa College was in Dallas to face Brookhaven College Wednesday night.
