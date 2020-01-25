  • January 25, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Late free throw clinches win for UTPB

Box score

Lone Star Conference Standings

WEST DIVISION

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

West Texas A&M 19 1 11 1

Angelo State 12 4 8 4

Lubbock Christian 11 6 8 4

UTPB 14 8 7 6

Eastern New Mexico 5 12 5 7

Western New Mexico 3 15 2 10

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Edward’s 17 2 11 2

Texas A&M-Kingsville 14 5 10 3

Dallas Baptist 14 4 8 4

Tarleton State 11 7 7 5

St. Mary’s 9 10 5 8

Texas A&M International 3 16 1 12

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce 13 6 9 4

Oklahoma Christian 7 10 6 7

Cameron 5 13 4 8

UAFS 8 11 4 9

Midwestern State 3 15 3 9

UT-Tyler 6 11 3 9

Saturday’s games

Tarleton State 77, Dallas Baptist 72

Lubbock Christian 87, St. Edward’s 81

West Texas A&M 64, Texas A&M International 54

Angelo State 80, St. Mary’s 73

UAFS 66, Midwestern State 62

UTPB 83, Texas A&M-Commerce 82

Oklahoma Christian 63, Cameron 52

Texas A&M-Kingsville 64, Eastern New Mexico 50

UT-Tyler at Western New Mexico (n)

Thursday’s games

Texas A&M International at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Angelo State at UT-Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Midwestern State, 7:30 p.m.

UTPB at Eastern New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at St. Edward’s, 7:30 p.m.

Western New Mexico at West Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

UTPB 83, Texas A&M-Commerce 82

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE (13-6 Overall, 9-4 Lone Star Conference)

Deon Barrett 5-13 1-4 15, Darnell Wright 5-8 2-2 12, Wayne Stewart 9-13 0-0 21. Deonta Terrell 3-9 1-4 7, Leo Lara 4-8 0-0 12, Alberto Moreno 1-6 0-0 2, Alex Peavy 0-1 0-0 0, River Reed 2-2 2-3 6, Austin Grandstaff 3-8 1-6 7. Totals 32-68 5-9 82.

UTPB (14-8, 7-6)

Malik Anderson 1-5 4-4 7, Miles Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Donoven Carlisle 8-14 1-2 18, Pat Dembley 3-9 9-9 16, Fermandez Jones 4-4 0-0 10, Carson Newsome 9-13 3-4 22, Adam Rivera 2-3 0-0 6, Elvin Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 17-20 83.

Halftime — Texas A&M Commerce 40, UTPB 37. 3-Point goals — Texas A&M-Commerce 13-37 (Barrett 4-12, Lara 4-8, Setwart 3-3, Terrell 1-4, Grandstaff 1-6, Wright 0-1, Moreno 0-2, Peavy 0-1), UTPB 10-21 (Newsome 3-4, Jones 2-2, Rivera 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Carlisle 1-4, Dembley 1-6). Total fouls — Texas A&M Commerce 19, UTPB 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Texas A&M-Commerce 30 (Stewart 8), UTPB 35 (Dembley 11). Assists — Texas A&M-Commerce 21 (Barrett 6), UTPB 18 (Dembley 6).

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:58 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

With three seconds left, UTPB’s Donoven Carlisle was fouled while trying to make a dunk and was sent to the line.

He missed the first shot but luckily for him, he only needed one basket and he wouldn’t disappoint on the second attempt.

With his clutch free throw, the Falcons secured an 83-82 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday at the Falcon Dome in Lone Star Conference play.

“I was just thinking about winning the game,” Carlisle said. “I shoot a lot of free throws, but I was able to trust my form and the shot went in.”

UTPB (14-8 overall, 7-6 Lone Star Conference) outscored the Lions 46-42 in the second half.

“I thought we executed when we needed to,” UTPB head coach Josh Newman said. “We started to understand the game plan and made some big plays and got some really good bounces.’

Carson Newsome scored 22 points to lead the Falcons, while Carlisle had 18.

Wayne Stewart scored 21 points to lead the Lions (13-6, 9-4), while Deon Barrett had 15.

The Lions began the second half on a 10-4 run, taking a 50-41 lead following a Barrett 3-pointer, prompting the Falcons to call a timeout with 15:40 left in the game.

During Texas A&M-Commerce’s early second half-run, the Falcons also gave up a 3-pointer from the Lions’ Wayne Stewart.

UTPB came out of the timeout with Newsome scoring from inside the arc, followed by an Adam Rivera 3-pointer.

An inside basket by Stewart pushed the Lions to a 58-52 advantage with 12:27 left. Malik Anderson hit two free throws soon after and the Falcons’ deficit was at four points before a media timeout with 11:46 to go.

Not long later, Anderson scored a 3-pointer from the right corner of the floor as the Falcons continued to respond to each Texas A&M-Commerce basket.

Fermandez Jones scored a 3-pointer to cut the Lions’ lead to 67-65 with 7:45 remaining.

Texas A&M-Commerce continued to have an answer as Leo Lara sunk a 3-pointer just seconds later on the opposite end of the floor.

UTPB responded with a 6-0 run, capped by an inside basket from Jones, and the Falcons took a 71-70 lead with 4:59 remaining.

The game continued to go that way with both teams trading the lead in the closing minutes of the game.

A free throw by Newsome gave the Falcons a 79-77 lead before Stewart drove down court for a layup to tie everything up.

After drawing a foul by Lara, Dembley went to the line and made both shots for an 81-79 lead with 1:17 left.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:58 pm.

