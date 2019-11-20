Wink Wildcats logo.png
- Jewett Leon def. Wink 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6
-
CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINAL
At Curtis Culwell Center, Garland
Kills — Wink: Jordan Dewberry 12, Jonnah Smith 8, Danni Akers 5, Kyndall Garduno 3, Hannah Foster 1. Jewett Leon: Sarah Grace Merry 12, Caroline Richmond 10, Tara Goolsby 9, Allee Pervis 9, Rosemary Rivera 6, Jordan Robinson 3.
Blocks — Wink: Jordan Dewberry 1, Jonnah Smith 1, Danni Akers 1, Kyndall Garduno 3, Hannah Foster 2. Jewett Leon: Sarah Merry Grace 4, Caroline Richmond 1, Tara Goolsby 1, Jordan Robinson 2.
Assists — Wink: Kyndall Garduno 12, Jordan Dewberry 10, Jonnah Smith 2, Danni Akers 1, Bria Akers 1. Jewett Leon: Tara Goolsby 20, Jordan Robinson 19, Sarah Grace Merry 2.
Digs — Wink: Hannah Foster 16, Jonnah Smith 12, Jordan Dewberry 8, Kate Ramirez 7, Danni Akers 5, Kyndall Garduno 4, Tyann Slaughter 2, Brea Dillow 1, Hannah Clark 1. Jewett Leon: Tara Goolsby 19. Sarah Grace Merry 18, Caroline Richmond 12, Jordan Robinson 10, Raelyn Theiss 7, Rosemary Rivera 4, Allee Pervis 2,, Maddie Thomas 2.
Aces — Wink: Kyndall Garduno 2, Hannah Foster, 1, Hannah Clark 1, Jonnah Smith 1. Jewett Leon: Sarah Grace Merry 3, Caroline Ricmond 2, Tara Goolsby 2, Jordan Robinson 1, Raelyn Theiss 1.
Records
Wink 40-6; Jewett Leon 43-5.
Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:19 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink's season ends in state semifinals
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
GARLAND The Wink volleyball team saw its season come to an end as the Lady Cats fell 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6 to Jewett Leon in the Class 2A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Things got off to a tough start in the first set for Wink (40-6) as it fell behind 5-0 early in the first set. The Lady Cats regrouped and got it back to trailing 8-5 before the Cougars (43-5) went on an 11-2 run to pull away.
Wink was locked in close battles through the second and third sets before Jewett Leon went on a 22-3 run in the fourth set to close out the match.
Jordan Dewberry led the way for Wink with 12 digs and 10 assists, while Jonnah Smith had eight kills and 12 digs. Sarah Grace Merry had 12 kills and 18 digs for Jewett Leon and Tara Goolsby had 20 assists and 19 digs.
Jewett Leon advances to face Crawford in the state title game at 3 p.m. Friday.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Volleyball,
Teams,
Wink,
Local
on
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:19 pm.
| Tags:
Wink,
Volleyball,
College Volleyball,
Lady Cats,
Jewett Leon,
State Semifinals,
Uil State Tournament,
High School Volleyball