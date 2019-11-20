HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink's season ends in state semifinals

The Wink volleyball team saw its season come to an end as the Lady Cats fell 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6 to Jewett Leon in the Class 2A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Things got off to a tough start in the first set for Wink (40-6) as it fell behind 5-0 early in the first set. The Lady Cats regrouped and got it back to trailing 8-5 before the Cougars (43-5) went on an 11-2 run to pull away.

Wink was locked in close battles through the second and third sets before Jewett Leon went on a 22-3 run in the fourth set to close out the match.

Jordan Dewberry led the way for Wink with 12 digs and 10 assists, while Jonnah Smith had eight kills and 12 digs. Sarah Grace Merry had 12 kills and 18 digs for Jewett Leon and Tara Goolsby had 20 assists and 19 digs.

Jewett Leon advances to face Crawford in the state title game at 3 p.m. Friday.