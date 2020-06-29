  • June 29, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 30 memories

Posted: Monday, June 29, 2020 6:29 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1961: Pecos was getting ready to begin the 78th anniversary of the world’s oldest rodeo where seven events were to be expected – calf roping, bulldogging, bare back bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, girls’ barrel race and the wild mule race. … The Andrews Invitational Golf Tournament was about to begin. A pro-am was going to begin the weekend long tournament. The invitational field was limited to 96 players. The 96 players were divided into three-32 man divisions to open play.

>> 1972: Seminole’s Nerissa Riley chalked up two victories in the final round of the Andrews Highway 80 Tennis Tournament. Riley defeated Seminole’s Joneen Cummings 6-0, 6-1 in the girls 18 singles and stopped Andrews’ Vivian Farmer 6-0, 6-1 in girls 16 singles. … Andrews football player Alfred Rougeaux accepted a pre-enrollment agreement to play at Sul Ross State. Rougeaux was named to the District 2-3A All District squad and to the All South Plains team as a split end. … The Arkansas Travelers defeated Midland 9-2 in Texas League action in Little Rock, Ark.

>> 1981: The El Paso Diablos defeated Midland 5-4 at Cubs Stadium. The loss was the third consecutive defeat for the Cubs. El Paso’s Stan Davis slammed a solo home run to right field to break an eighth inning tie and hand Midland the loss. It was Davis’ 19th homer of the season and fifth against the Cubs.

>> 1993: The largest track and field meet held in Odessa was about to get ready to take place at Ratliff Stadium when the United States Track and Field Region XII Junior Olympic Championships were going to begin. It was the first time that the meet was held in West Texas. About 2,000 athletes were expected to compete with about 200 volunteers needed to run the meet. … The Midland Angels lost to San Antonio 8-5 on the road.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

