  • October 5, 2019

COLLEGE SWIMMING: UTPB competes against Henderson State

COLLEGE SWIMMING: UTPB competes against Henderson State

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 7:43 pm

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 7:43 pm

The UTPB swim team accounted for 13 event wins over the weekend in its first home dual meet of the season against Henderson State at the UTPB Pool.

Henderson State won both team competitions, 165-149 on the women’s side and 183.5-131.5 on the men’s.

For the UTPB women, Hunter Bishop and Karley Thompson each won two events in addition to swimming on winning relays. Bishop won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, led off the 200 freestyle relay and anchored the 400 free relay. Thompson won the 100 and 200 backstroke, anchored the 200 freestyle and 400 medley relays, and led off the 400 free relay.

For the UTPB men, Jack Delfeld won three events — 100 and 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley — as well as a leg on the winning 400 medley relay. Nikita Naumov won the 100 butterfly, anchored the 200 freestyle relay and swam a leg on the 400 medley relay.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

