HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, OHS finish up first day of invitational

The Permian and Odessa High boys and girls gymnastics teams began the first day of the Martha Mitchell-Harold Green Invitational Friday at the Permian Gymnastics Gym.

Competing in the two-day event, the Odessa High boys ended the first day of competition by finishing in a close second to San Angelo Central;, putting up a score of 144.50, just behind the 145.00 score of the Bobcats.

“I told our boys that whenever we come to this meet, it’s one of the toughest meets and that it’s a learning meet,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said. “We’re going to learn a lot from it and build our foundation from there. We’re going to grow from it.”

Abilene Cooper ended the day in third at 138.50 while Permian sits in fourth at 136.70. Abilene High rounds up the top five at 128.30.

“Right now, I feel like we’re facing a lot of tough competition with Odessa High because they’re a lot more experienced than we are but by the end of the year, we should be competing with them, neck in neck,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “We’re trying to work on making improvements and getting through these meets and getting better.”

In the boys all-around, Abilene Cooper’s Luke Muzquiz was in first with a score of 50.500 while Odessa High’s Johnathan Beck was second at 48.50. San Angelo Central’s Emiliano Hinojos was third at 48.40.

“My biggest takeaway is getting through one our first optional meets and we’re just looking to build from there,” Soto said.

With not much separating the Bronchos and San Angelo Central, Enriquez is hopeful about his team coming away with a win on Saturday.

“We’re a strong compulsory team and so I think we can pull away with it. Tomorrow, I have a number for them and I want them to hit it,” he said.

On the girls side, San Angelo Central ended the day in first at 109.40 while Fort Worth Boswell was second at 106.75 and El Paso Bel Air was third at 101.25.

The Lady Panthers were fourth at 100.65.

“Overall, I feel that the girls did pretty well,” Permian girls head coach Brandi Simmons said. “I had a few girls that sat out today but I was proud of everyone today. I felt like we had people that stepped up and did their job. For this meet, I thought we did pretty well.”

The Lady Bronchos ended the day in fifth with93.90.

“I was really surprised that our girls pulled that out as well as they did because I didn’t feel like we were 100 percent prepared but what’s good is where we are and where have to go from here,” Odessa High girls head coach Gayla Billingsley said. “Our girls did great and I’m proud.”

In the all-around competition, San Angelo Central’s Madison Vogel sits in first at 37.45 while El Paso Bel Air’s Amanda Martinez is second at 36.60 and Boswell’s Payton Eck is third at 36.45.

With the season still in its early stage, the coaches know there’s a lot of things to work on.

“I think for everybody here, it’s their first optional meet of the season so I think we’re all in the same boat,” Simmons said. “It’s early in the year and we’re just seeing what we can all do and where we can go from here.”

Both the boys and girls teams will return to action on Saturday with the compulsory portion of the meet starting at 9:15 a.m.

“Tomorrow is the compulsory so we’ll have to wait and see,” Billinglsey said. “This is a long meet, we’ll be a little bit tired when we come in but we’ll come in strong and hopefully, we’ll do well.”