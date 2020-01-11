HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, OHS finish up first day of invitational

Martha Mitchell-Harold Green Invitational
Permian Gymnastics Gymnasium
Friday
BOYS
Team scores: San Angelo Central, 145.00; 2. Odessa high, 144.50; 3. Abilene Cooper, 138.50; 4. Permian, 136.70; 5. Abilene High, 128.30; 6. Boswell, 126.60; 7. Lubbock High, 126.20; 8. El Paso Eastwood, 112.30; 9. El Paso Hanks, 109.10; 10. El Paso Bel Air, 29.80.
All-around: 1. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 50.50; 2. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 48.50; 3. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angleo Central, 48.40; 4. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 46.70; 5. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 46.00; 6. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 45.80; Others: 11. (tie) Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 41.60 and Jaelin Stonebraker, Boswell; 14. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 41.30 and Alexander Ramsey, Boswell; 22. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 35.90; 27. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 30.00 and Mason Brooks, Abilene Cooper; 30. Caden Bugg, Permian, 27.90; 32. Zachary Parker, Permian, 27.30; 34. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 26.40; 37. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 22.60; 43. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 19.00; 56. Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 7.80; 58. (tie) Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 6.90 with Alex Martinez, Boswell; 62. (tie) Quatre Haskins, Permian, 6.40 and Wesley Brown, Permian; 67. (tie) Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.40 and Eduardo Mendez, Permian; 69. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 4.70..
Floor exercise: (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.70; Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Centeral; Tristan Taylor, Lubbock; and Jared Billegas, Odessa High; 5. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 8.60; 6. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High; Others: 9. (tie) Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper, Drake Lozano, El Paso Eastwood, Angel Hererra, El Paso Hanks; and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High; 19. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.00; 24. Elijah Lara, Permian, 7.70; 27. (tie) Zachary Parker, Permian, 7.30; Seth Regalado, Odessa High; and Xiem Borland, Permian; 32. (tie) Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 6.90; Chris Craig, Abilene High; and Sebastian Kays, El Paso Eastwood.
Pommel horse: 1. (tie) Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.40 and Caiden Hernandez, San Angelo Central; 3. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 8.20 and Xavier Rodriguez, Permian; 5. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, Odessa High 8.10; 6. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 8.00. Others: 11. (tie) Elijah Lara, Permian, 6.90; Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, Alex Martinez, Boswell; 14. (tie) Johnathan Beck, Odessa High; Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper and Jackson Williams; Lubbock High; 18. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 6.40; and Dylan Akin, Odessa High; 26. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 5.90; 29. Zachary Parker, Permian, 5.60; 36. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 4.60; 42. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 3.80..
Rings: 1. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.60; 2. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.30; 3. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 8.10; 4. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.00; 5. Elijah Lara, Permian, 7.90; 6. Robert Schut, San Angelo Central, 7.80; Others: 7.(tie) Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 7.70; Garrett Davis, Boswell; 13. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 7.30; 16. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 7.10; Landon Mcminn, Boswell, Shawn Swope, Lubbock High, Jackson Williams and Vincent Garcia, Lubbock High ; 24. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.90; 28. (tie) Sincere Galindo, Permian and Drake Lozano, El Paso Eastwood; 31. (tie) Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 6.20; and Emilio Trejo, El Paso Eastwood; 36. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.40.
Vault: 1. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.60; 2. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.30; 3. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central; 4. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.00; 5. Elijah Lara, Permian, 7.90; 6. Robert Schut, San Angelo Central, 7.80; Others: 13. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 7.30; 14. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 7.20; and Alexander Ramsey, Boswell; 16. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 7.10; Landon Mcminn, Boswell; Shawn Swope, Lubbock High; Jackson Williams, Lubbock High; Vincent Garcia, Lubbock High; 24. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.90; 28. (tie) Sincere Galindo, Permian; and Drake Lozano, El Paso Eastwood; 31. (tie) Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 6.20; and Emilio Trejo, El Paso Eastwood; 36. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.40.
Parallel bars: 1. (tie) Jared Vilegas, Odessa High, 9.20; and Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 3. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 4. Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.00; 5. Diego Aguilar, El Pasop Hanks, 8.90; 6. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 8.80; Others: 7. Donny Bonilla Permian, 8.70; 8. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.60; Vincent BGarcia, Lubbock High; and Nicolas Hastings, San Agnelo Central; 11. Seth Regalado, Odessa High; 12. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 8.30; Jackson Williams, Lubbock High; Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper; 26. (tie) Zachary Parker, Permian, 7.70; Shawn Swope, Lubbock High; and Jaelin Stonebraker, Boswell, 7.70; 35. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.40.
High bar: 1. Luke muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.40; 2. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 8.00; Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 7.80; 4. (tie) Vincent Garcia, Lubbock High, 7.20; and Keegan Jackson, Abilene Cooper; 6. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 7.10; Others: 7. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 6.90; 9. (tie) Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 6.70; and Cody Cox, San Angelo Central; 11. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.60; Zach Atchison, San Angelo Central; and Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper; 14. (tie) Elijah Lara, Permian, 6.50; and Shawn Swope, Lubbock High; 17. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 6.30; and Dylan Akin, Odessa High; 19. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 6.20; and Alexander Ramsey, Boswell; 29. (tie) Eduardo Mendez, Permian, 5.40; Nathaniel Hernandez, Abilene High; and Emilio Trejo, El Paso Eastwood; 32. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 5.30; and Mason Brooks, Abilene Cooper; 37. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 4.70.
———
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. San Angelo Central, 109.40; 2. Boswell, 106.75; 3. El Paso Bel Air, 101.25; 4. Permian, 100.65; 5. Odessa High, 93.90; 6. Abilene Cooper, 87.20; 7. El Paso Eastwood 85.20; 8. Lubbock High, 82.75; 9. Abilene High, 75.75; 10. El Paso Hanks, 71.40.
All-around: 1. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 37.45; 2. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 36.60; 3. Payton Eck, Boswell, 36.35; 4. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 35.45; 5. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 35.20; 6. Allyncia Williams, Boswell, 34.00; Others: 9. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 33.30; 10. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa high, 31.10; 12. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 30.50; 13. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 30.20; 14. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 30.10; and Aylen Chavarria Salcido; 28. (tie) Charity Vore, Permian, 24.90; and Kaitlyn Gaither, Abilene High, 24.90; 31. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 23.50; 34. Caytlynn tutt, Odessa High, 21.10; 45. Kayla Cano, Permian, 15.70; 54. Bryndee Hart, Odessa high, 11.80; 65. Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 6.80; 66. Jordan Acosta, Odessa High, 4.30.
Vault: 1. (tie) Amanda Martinez, 9.30; and Anna James, San Angelo Central; 3. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.90; 4. Payton Eck, Boswell, 8.85; 5. Cassie Taylor, Boswell, 8.80; 6. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 8.70; Others: 8. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 8.60; 15. Brenna Waddell, Odessa high, 8.30; and Allyncia Williams, Boswell; 17. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 8.20; Christa Adjani, Odessa High; and Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 8.20; 20. (tie) Charity Vore, Permian, 8.00; Lauren Granado, El Paso Eastwood, Isabella Fanucci, Permian, Lorelei Shirmer, Abilene Cooper; and Kaitlyn Gaither; 30. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 7.70; 33. (tie) Kayla Cano, Permian, Kristen Miller, Abilene High; 35. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 7.30; and Unity Gonzales, Abilene High; 43. (tie) Maxine Fores, Odessa High, 6.80; Andrea Flores, El Paso Bel Air; and Kyara Franco, El Paso Hanks; 44. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 6.70.
Uneven bars: 1. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.65; 2. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.45; 3. Payton Eck, Boswell, 9.40; 4. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 8.95; 5. Haley Ditmore, San Angelo Central, 8.90; 6. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.80; Others: 14. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 7.30; 17. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 6.80; 19. (tie) Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 6.20; and Sydney Cranfill, Lubbock High; 22. (tie) Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 6.00; Abygale Morris, Abilene Cooper; and Cassie Trujillo, Lubbock High; 25. Victoria Alvarez, 5.80; 28. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 5.60; and Brysan Vaughn, Lubbock High;
Balance beam: 1. Payton Springer, Boswell, 9.75; 2. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.60; 3. Payton Eck, Boswell, 9.50; 4. Alex Beardsley, 9.30; 5. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.10; 6. (tie) Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 8.90; and Allyncia Williams, Boswell; Others: 8. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.80; and Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air; 11. Kayla Cano, Permian, 8.30; 13. (tie) Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.20; and Tzetzaith Rivero, El Paso Bel Air, 19. (tie) Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 7.90; and Valyssa Hartman, San Angelo Central; 22. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 7.60; 23. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 7.50; and Charity Vore, Permian; 25. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 7.40; 31. Brenna Waddell, Odessa high, 6.90; 49. Jordan Acosta, Odessa High, 4.30.
Floor exercise: 1. (tie) Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.55; and Bridgett Pando, Permian; 3. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.50; 4. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.40; 5. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.30; 6. Lorelei Shirmer, Abilene Cooper, 9.00; Others: 7. (tie) Anna James, San Angelo Central, 8.90; and Isabella Fanucci, Permian; 10. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.70; Christa Adjani, Tzetzaith Rivero, El Paso Bel Air; Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central; and Hayley Wardlaw, San Angelo Central; 17. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 8.50; Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High; Emma Averitte, Boswell; Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper; and Dia Palmer, Boswell; 24. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.20; 45. (tie) Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 6.50; Katelyn Vickers, Lubbock High; and Kayla Garcia, El Paso Hanks, 51. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 5.80.