  • January 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, OHS finish up first day of invitational - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, OHS finish up first day of invitational

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Bio Box

Martha Mitchell-Harold Green Invitational

Permian Gymnastics Gymnasium

Friday

BOYS

Team scores: San Angelo Central, 145.00; 2. Odessa high, 144.50; 3. Abilene Cooper, 138.50; 4. Permian, 136.70; 5. Abilene High, 128.30; 6. Boswell, 126.60; 7. Lubbock High, 126.20; 8. El Paso Eastwood, 112.30; 9. El Paso Hanks, 109.10; 10. El Paso Bel Air, 29.80.

All-around: 1. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 50.50; 2. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 48.50; 3. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angleo Central, 48.40; 4. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 46.70; 5. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 46.00; 6. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 45.80; Others: 11. (tie) Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 41.60 and Jaelin Stonebraker, Boswell; 14. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 41.30 and Alexander Ramsey, Boswell; 22. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 35.90; 27. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 30.00 and Mason Brooks, Abilene Cooper; 30. Caden Bugg, Permian, 27.90; 32. Zachary Parker, Permian, 27.30; 34. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 26.40; 37. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 22.60; 43. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 19.00; 56. Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 7.80; 58. (tie) Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 6.90 with Alex Martinez, Boswell; 62. (tie) Quatre Haskins, Permian, 6.40 and Wesley Brown, Permian; 67. (tie) Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.40 and Eduardo Mendez, Permian; 69. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 4.70..

Floor exercise: (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.70; Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Centeral; Tristan Taylor, Lubbock; and Jared Billegas, Odessa High; 5. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 8.60; 6. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High; Others: 9. (tie) Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper, Drake Lozano, El Paso Eastwood, Angel Hererra, El Paso Hanks; and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High; 19. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.00; 24. Elijah Lara, Permian, 7.70; 27. (tie) Zachary Parker, Permian, 7.30; Seth Regalado, Odessa High; and Xiem Borland, Permian; 32. (tie) Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 6.90; Chris Craig, Abilene High; and Sebastian Kays, El Paso Eastwood.

Pommel horse: 1. (tie) Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.40 and Caiden Hernandez, San Angelo Central; 3. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 8.20 and Xavier Rodriguez, Permian; 5. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, Odessa High 8.10; 6. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 8.00. Others: 11. (tie) Elijah Lara, Permian, 6.90; Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, Alex Martinez, Boswell; 14. (tie) Johnathan Beck, Odessa High; Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper and Jackson Williams; Lubbock High; 18. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 6.40; and Dylan Akin, Odessa High; 26. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 5.90; 29. Zachary Parker, Permian, 5.60; 36. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 4.60; 42. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 3.80..

Rings: 1. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.60; 2. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.30; 3. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 8.10; 4. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.00; 5. Elijah Lara, Permian, 7.90; 6. Robert Schut, San Angelo Central, 7.80; Others: 7.(tie) Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 7.70; Garrett Davis, Boswell; 13. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 7.30; 16. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 7.10; Landon Mcminn, Boswell, Shawn Swope, Lubbock High, Jackson Williams and Vincent Garcia, Lubbock High ; 24. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.90; 28. (tie) Sincere Galindo, Permian and Drake Lozano, El Paso Eastwood; 31. (tie) Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 6.20; and Emilio Trejo, El Paso Eastwood; 36. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.40.

Vault: 1. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.60; 2. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.30; 3. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central; 4. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.00; 5. Elijah Lara, Permian, 7.90; 6. Robert Schut, San Angelo Central, 7.80; Others: 13. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 7.30; 14. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 7.20; and Alexander Ramsey, Boswell; 16. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 7.10; Landon Mcminn, Boswell; Shawn Swope, Lubbock High; Jackson Williams, Lubbock High; Vincent Garcia, Lubbock High; 24. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.90; 28. (tie) Sincere Galindo, Permian; and Drake Lozano, El Paso Eastwood; 31. (tie) Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 6.20; and Emilio Trejo, El Paso Eastwood; 36. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.40.

Parallel bars: 1. (tie) Jared Vilegas, Odessa High, 9.20; and Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 3. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 4. Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.00; 5. Diego Aguilar, El Pasop Hanks, 8.90; 6. Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 8.80; Others: 7. Donny Bonilla Permian, 8.70; 8. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.60; Vincent BGarcia, Lubbock High; and Nicolas Hastings, San Agnelo Central; 11. Seth Regalado, Odessa High; 12. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 8.30; Jackson Williams, Lubbock High; Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper; 26. (tie) Zachary Parker, Permian, 7.70; Shawn Swope, Lubbock High; and Jaelin Stonebraker, Boswell, 7.70; 35. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.40.

High bar: 1. Luke muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 8.40; 2. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 8.00; Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 7.80; 4. (tie) Vincent Garcia, Lubbock High, 7.20; and Keegan Jackson, Abilene Cooper; 6. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 7.10; Others: 7. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 6.90; 9. (tie) Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 6.70; and Cody Cox, San Angelo Central; 11. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.60; Zach Atchison, San Angelo Central; and Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper; 14. (tie) Elijah Lara, Permian, 6.50; and Shawn Swope, Lubbock High; 17. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 6.30; and Dylan Akin, Odessa High; 19. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 6.20; and Alexander Ramsey, Boswell; 29. (tie) Eduardo Mendez, Permian, 5.40; Nathaniel Hernandez, Abilene High; and Emilio Trejo, El Paso Eastwood; 32. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 5.30; and Mason Brooks, Abilene Cooper; 37. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 4.70.

———

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. San Angelo Central, 109.40; 2. Boswell, 106.75; 3. El Paso Bel Air, 101.25; 4. Permian, 100.65; 5. Odessa High, 93.90; 6. Abilene Cooper, 87.20; 7. El Paso Eastwood 85.20; 8. Lubbock High, 82.75; 9. Abilene High, 75.75; 10. El Paso Hanks, 71.40.

All-around: 1. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 37.45; 2. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 36.60; 3. Payton Eck, Boswell, 36.35; 4. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 35.45; 5. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 35.20; 6. Allyncia Williams, Boswell, 34.00; Others: 9. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 33.30; 10. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa high, 31.10; 12. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 30.50; 13. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 30.20; 14. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 30.10; and Aylen Chavarria Salcido; 28. (tie) Charity Vore, Permian, 24.90; and Kaitlyn Gaither, Abilene High, 24.90; 31. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 23.50; 34. Caytlynn tutt, Odessa High, 21.10; 45. Kayla Cano, Permian, 15.70; 54. Bryndee Hart, Odessa high, 11.80; 65. Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 6.80; 66. Jordan Acosta, Odessa High, 4.30.

Vault: 1. (tie) Amanda Martinez, 9.30; and Anna James, San Angelo Central; 3. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.90; 4. Payton Eck, Boswell, 8.85; 5. Cassie Taylor, Boswell, 8.80; 6. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 8.70; Others: 8. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 8.60; 15. Brenna Waddell, Odessa high, 8.30; and Allyncia Williams, Boswell; 17. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 8.20; Christa Adjani, Odessa High; and Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 8.20; 20. (tie) Charity Vore, Permian, 8.00; Lauren Granado, El Paso Eastwood, Isabella Fanucci, Permian, Lorelei Shirmer, Abilene Cooper; and Kaitlyn Gaither; 30. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 7.70; 33. (tie) Kayla Cano, Permian, Kristen Miller, Abilene High; 35. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 7.30; and Unity Gonzales, Abilene High; 43. (tie) Maxine Fores, Odessa High, 6.80; Andrea Flores, El Paso Bel Air; and Kyara Franco, El Paso Hanks; 44. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 6.70.

Uneven bars: 1. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.65; 2. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.45; 3. Payton Eck, Boswell, 9.40; 4. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 8.95; 5. Haley Ditmore, San Angelo Central, 8.90; 6. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.80; Others: 14. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 7.30; 17. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 6.80; 19. (tie) Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 6.20; and Sydney Cranfill, Lubbock High; 22. (tie) Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 6.00; Abygale Morris, Abilene Cooper; and Cassie Trujillo, Lubbock High; 25. Victoria Alvarez, 5.80; 28. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 5.60; and Brysan Vaughn, Lubbock High;

Balance beam: 1. Payton Springer, Boswell, 9.75; 2. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.60; 3. Payton Eck, Boswell, 9.50; 4. Alex Beardsley, 9.30; 5. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.10; 6. (tie) Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 8.90; and Allyncia Williams, Boswell; Others: 8. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.80; and Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air; 11. Kayla Cano, Permian, 8.30; 13. (tie) Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.20; and Tzetzaith Rivero, El Paso Bel Air, 19. (tie) Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 7.90; and Valyssa Hartman, San Angelo Central; 22. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 7.60; 23. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 7.50; and Charity Vore, Permian; 25. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 7.40; 31. Brenna Waddell, Odessa high, 6.90; 49. Jordan Acosta, Odessa High, 4.30.

Floor exercise: 1. (tie) Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.55; and Bridgett Pando, Permian; 3. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.50; 4. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.40; 5. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.30; 6. Lorelei Shirmer, Abilene Cooper, 9.00; Others: 7. (tie) Anna James, San Angelo Central, 8.90; and Isabella Fanucci, Permian; 10. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.70; Christa Adjani, Tzetzaith Rivero, El Paso Bel Air; Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central; and Hayley Wardlaw, San Angelo Central; 17. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 8.50; Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High; Emma Averitte, Boswell; Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper; and Dia Palmer, Boswell; 24. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.20; 45. (tie) Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 6.50; Katelyn Vickers, Lubbock High; and Kayla Garcia, El Paso Hanks, 51. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 5.80.

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 11:36 pm

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, OHS finish up first day of invitational By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High boys and girls gymnastics teams began the first day of the Martha Mitchell-Harold Green Invitational Friday at the Permian Gymnastics Gym.

Competing in the two-day event, the Odessa High boys ended the first day of competition by finishing in a close second to San Angelo Central;, putting up a score of 144.50, just behind the 145.00 score of the Bobcats.

“I told our boys that whenever we come to this meet, it’s one of the toughest meets and that it’s a learning meet,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said. “We’re going to learn a lot from it and build our foundation from there. We’re going to grow from it.”

Abilene Cooper ended the day in third at 138.50 while Permian sits in fourth at 136.70. Abilene High rounds up the top five at 128.30.

“Right now, I feel like we’re facing a lot of tough competition with Odessa High because they’re a lot more experienced than we are but by the end of the year, we should be competing with them, neck in neck,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “We’re trying to work on making improvements and getting through these meets and getting better.”

In the boys all-around, Abilene Cooper’s Luke Muzquiz was in first with a score of 50.500 while Odessa High’s Johnathan Beck was second at 48.50. San Angelo Central’s Emiliano Hinojos was third at 48.40.

“My biggest takeaway is getting through one our first optional meets and we’re just looking to build from there,” Soto said.

With not much separating the Bronchos and San Angelo Central, Enriquez is hopeful about his team coming away with a win on Saturday.

“We’re a strong compulsory team and so I think we can pull away with it. Tomorrow, I have a number for them and I want them to hit it,” he said.

On the girls side, San Angelo Central ended the day in first at 109.40 while Fort Worth Boswell was second at 106.75 and El Paso Bel Air was third at 101.25.

The Lady Panthers were fourth at 100.65.

“Overall, I feel that the girls did pretty well,” Permian girls head coach Brandi Simmons said. “I had a few girls that sat out today but I was proud of everyone today. I felt like we had people that stepped up and did their job. For this meet, I thought we did pretty well.”

The Lady Bronchos ended the day in fifth with93.90.

“I was really surprised that our girls pulled that out as well as they did because I didn’t feel like we were 100 percent prepared but what’s good is where we are and where have to go from here,” Odessa High girls head coach Gayla Billingsley said. “Our girls did great and I’m proud.”

In the all-around competition, San Angelo Central’s Madison Vogel sits in first at 37.45 while El Paso Bel Air’s Amanda Martinez is second at 36.60 and Boswell’s Payton Eck is third at 36.45.

With the season still in its early stage, the coaches know there’s a lot of things to work on.

“I think for everybody here, it’s their first optional meet of the season so I think we’re all in the same boat,” Simmons said. “It’s early in the year and we’re just seeing what we can all do and where we can go from here.”

Both the boys and girls teams will return to action on Saturday with the compulsory portion of the meet starting at 9:15 a.m.

“Tomorrow is the compulsory so we’ll have to wait and see,” Billinglsey said. “This is a long meet, we’ll be a little bit tired when we come in but we’ll come in strong and hopefully, we’ll do well.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Friday, January 10, 2020 11:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
36°
Humidity: 85%
Winds: NNW at 15mph
Feels Like: 27°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 30°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]