LOOKING BACK: March 19 memories

It was a busy day in the Permian Basin on this date in 1978, especially for the local high school baseball teams. Ector High won the El Paso Invitational with a 4-3 victory against El Paso Yselta, with Lupe Subia scoring the winning run on James Thurman’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. … Closer to home, Odessa High pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge rival Permian, 6-5, to win the Monahans Tournament. The Panthers had scored twice in the top of the inning to level the contest, only to watch the Bronchos load the bases in the bottom of the inning before Barney Marquez laid down a successful squeeze bunt to score Glen Rhodes.

Boxers from Odessa High and Monahans High were featured on this date in 1941 as they prepared for an inter-city competition at Floyd Gwin Auditorium later in the month.

The Odessa High and Permian gymnastics teams earned some recognition in 1987 as they were set to compete in the District 4-5A meet at the Permian Fieldhouse. That was the first step toward the state championship meet, which would be right back at Permian three weeks later. … The Odessa College rodeo team, in its fourth season of competition, was in the news as it hosted its annual rodeo at the Sheriff’s Posse Arena. Leading the Wranglers’ men’s team was Kermit bull rider Jim Sharp, who was the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rookie of the Year in 1986. Sharp would, in 1987, become the first cowboy to ride all 10 bulls during the National Finals Rodeo, earning him the first of two world championships.

The front page on this date in 2014 was dominated by Odessa High as the girls soccer team clinched a playoff berth, the baseball team routed rival Permian and the softball team run-ruled visiting San Angelo Central in District 2-5A play.