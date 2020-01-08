  • January 8, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College's Adika earns WJCAC honor

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College's Adika earns WJCAC honor

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 6:45 pm

Odessa American

Odessa College forward Okako Adika got the new year off to a good start after being named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference player of the week Tuesday.

The sophomore forward led the Wranglers in scoring in two victories last weekend over Coastal Bend College and Temple College, with 21 and 27 points, respectively, in those two games. She is the first Odessa College player to be recognized for the weekly honor this season.

The Lady Wranglers resume WJCAC play at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Midland College at the Chap Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

