HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps on opening day of Big Cat Classic

GODLEY The Permian volleyball team got off to a strong start winning all three of its matches Friday during the opening day of the Big Cat Classic.

The Lady Panthers (11-7) went 3-0 Friday in pool play, sweeping Azle (25-19), defeating Mansfield Timberview (26-24, 21-25, 28-26) and capped off the day by defeating the top-ranked team in Class 3A in Troy (15-25, 25-22, 28-26).

Lauren Lucas helped lead the way for Permian, finishing with 40 kills, 12 digs, 8 blocks and 4 aces combined over the three matches.

The Lady Panthers advance to the gold bracket and will face Krum at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in their first match.