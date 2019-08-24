  • August 24, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps on opening day of Big Cat Classic

Stats

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Permian def. Azle

25-19, 25-19

Permian def. Mansfield Timberview

26-24, 21-25, 28-26

Permian def. Troy

15-25, 25-22, 28-26

 Friday, Godley Middle School, Godley

(Cumulative Stats)

Kills — Permian: Annalise Lopez 4, Bethanie Fierro 12, Cianna Harris 2, Lauren Lucas 40, Natalia Abila 2, Noemi Marquez 19, Nyxalee Munoz 9.

Blocks — Permian: Annalise Lopez 3, Bethanie Fierro 4,  Cianna Harris 3, Lauren Lucas 8, Noemi Marquez 2.

Assists — Permian: Cianna Harris 4, Denali Cardenas 28, Lauren Lucas 1, Makenzie Watson 48, Natalia Abila 4.

Digs — Permian: Annalise Lopez 5, Bethanie Fierro 5, Denali Cardenas 15, Julie Franco 21, Lauren Lucas 12, Makenzie Watson 14, Natalia Abila 45, Noemi Marquez 4, Nyxalee Munoz 3.

Aces — Permian: Anyssa Cruz 1, Denali Cardenas 7, Julie Franco 1, Lauren Lucas 4, Natalia Abila 1, Noemi Marquez 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1.

Records

Permian 11-7.

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 10:45 pm

GODLEY The Permian volleyball team got off to a strong start winning all three of its matches Friday during the opening day of the Big Cat Classic. 

The Lady Panthers (11-7) went 3-0 Friday in pool play, sweeping Azle (25-19), defeating Mansfield Timberview (26-24, 21-25, 28-26) and capped off the day by defeating the top-ranked team in Class 3A in Troy (15-25, 25-22, 28-26). 

Lauren Lucas helped lead the way for Permian, finishing with 40 kills, 12 digs, 8 blocks and 4 aces combined over the three matches. 

The Lady Panthers advance to the gold bracket and will face Krum at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in their first match.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

