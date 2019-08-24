Permian P logo
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Permian def. Azle
25-19, 25-19
Permian def. Mansfield Timberview
26-24, 21-25, 28-26
Permian def. Troy
15-25, 25-22, 28-26
Friday, Godley Middle School, Godley
(Cumulative Stats)
Kills — Permian: Annalise Lopez 4, Bethanie Fierro 12, Cianna Harris 2, Lauren Lucas 40, Natalia Abila 2, Noemi Marquez 19, Nyxalee Munoz 9.
Blocks — Permian: Annalise Lopez 3, Bethanie Fierro 4, Cianna Harris 3, Lauren Lucas 8, Noemi Marquez 2.
Assists — Permian: Cianna Harris 4, Denali Cardenas 28, Lauren Lucas 1, Makenzie Watson 48, Natalia Abila 4.
Digs — Permian: Annalise Lopez 5, Bethanie Fierro 5, Denali Cardenas 15, Julie Franco 21, Lauren Lucas 12, Makenzie Watson 14, Natalia Abila 45, Noemi Marquez 4, Nyxalee Munoz 3.
Aces — Permian: Anyssa Cruz 1, Denali Cardenas 7, Julie Franco 1, Lauren Lucas 4, Natalia Abila 1, Noemi Marquez 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1.
Records
Permian 11-7.
Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 10:45 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps on opening day of Big Cat Classic
GODLEY The Permian volleyball team got off to a strong start winning all three of its matches Friday during the opening day of the Big Cat Classic.
The Lady Panthers (11-7) went 3-0 Friday in pool play, sweeping Azle (25-19), defeating Mansfield Timberview (26-24, 21-25, 28-26) and capped off the day by defeating the top-ranked team in Class 3A in Troy (15-25, 25-22, 28-26).
Lauren Lucas helped lead the way for Permian, finishing with 40 kills, 12 digs, 8 blocks and 4 aces combined over the three matches.
The Lady Panthers advance to the gold bracket and will face Krum at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in their first match.
