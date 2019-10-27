COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB shuts out UT-Tyler

The UTPB men’s soccer team came away with a 3-0 win over UT-Tyler in Lone Star Conference play Sunday at Falcon Field.

The Falcons scored two goals in the first half before adding a third late in the game.

John Karlsen got things going for UTPB with his 29th minute goal that was unassisted to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.

Sergio Gonzalez doubled the Falcons’ lead just five minutes late with an assist by Stefan Faria and Michael Nweke. Kasper Wallstroem made it 3-0 with his goal in the 82nd mintute with an assit by Gonzalez.

UTPB (5-8-1 overall, 1-5-1 in conference play) finished with11 total shots while UT-Tyler (6-5-2, 2-4-2) had 14 shots with six on target.