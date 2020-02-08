HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High cruises to win to begin district play

In a game with plenty of offense, it was the Odessa High boys soccer team taking home the bragging rights in its 7-3 victory over crosstown rival Permian Friday night at Ratliff Stadium.

“This game’s always a hard game to play,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “It’s a tough rivalry. You got to give credit to the team. they played hard. They came and played and our guys were able to score on several opportunities.”

Early goals by Odessa High (9-5-2 overall, 1-0-0 in District 2-6A) helped set the tone for the Bronchos.

Just two minutes after the game started, the Bronchos found itself in front with a Jose Leyva goal.

10 minutes later, Odessa High would double its lead with a Brandon Bernal strike that made it 2-0 with 28 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Bronchos continued to control the majority of the first half as they created opportunities after another.Bernal found the back of the net for a second time in the 28th minute left in the half to take a 3-0 lead.

With 16 seconds left in the first half, however, the Panthers (3-7-3, 0-1-0) managed to get on the board with a Reese Rivera goal to cut the deficit to 3-1 at the break. Even with the late goal, it was not the start that Permian coach Luis Carmona envisioned.

“It’s a crosstown rivalry and you have to be ready to go from the whistle,” Carmona said. “We wanted to start off the game strong from the very first whistle but then we gave up a goal early and that was the exact opposite of what we wanted to happen.”

Things did not get easier for the Panthers as an Odessa High corner kick turned into another goal, this one coming from Jesus Montes to give the Bronchos a three-goal advantage again in the 57th minute.

Ivan Jackson continued the Bronchos surge with two goals in the span of two minutes for a 6-1 lead. The final goal of the night for Odessa High came from Alan Rubio in the 70th minute.

The Panthers added two more goals on the night, an Aiden Everett penalty kick in the 68th minute and a Rivera goal in the last five minutes of the match, but it simply wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.