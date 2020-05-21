  • May 21, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 22 Memories

Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:25 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 22 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1974: Fort Stockton freshman Brian Smith was preparing to participate in the Region IX Junior Olympics Weightlifting Championships in Baytown. Smith competed in the 123-pound division, with the winner advancing to the National Junior Olympics in Tulsa, Okla.

>> 1988: Blinn College ran away with the NJCAA track title at Ratliff Stadium. Blinn scored 182 points, while Central Arizona finished second with 85. Odessa College finished third with 50 points, just two points ahead of Barton County. … Odessa College basketball standout Larry Johnson waited to see if he would make the cut for the 1988 U.S. Olympic basketball team. Over 90 players were invited to the trials and Johnson was the only junior college player. Johnson helped Odessa College to a 30-5 record and a spot in the NJCAA tournament earlier in the year.

>> 1998: The Odessa College golf team slipped to 14th place in the third round at the NJCAA championships at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, Ala. The Wranglers carded a 316 team score, their highest in three rounds after posting a 312 in the second round and 311 in the first rounds. Sitting at 939, the Wranglers were 67 strokes behind tournament leader Wallace Community College.

>> 2004: The Odessa College golf team added to its history by winning its first NJCAA championship since 1965 in Dodge City, Kan. The top-ranked Wranglers were able to coast to victory after establishing a 10-shot lead after the first three rounds and resisted a late charge from Paris Junior College to win the national title. Battling 30-40 mile per hour winds, the Wranglers shot a 300 in the last round, finishing the four-round tournament with a score of 1,164. … Permian’s Adam Podzemny led the White to a 30-17 win in the Black-White Game at Ratliff Stadium. Podzemny had three receptions for 149 yards, all in the first half.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:25 pm. | Tags: , , ,

