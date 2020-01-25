GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fourth quarter run carries Lady Bronchos to win

MIDLAND The Odessa High girls basketball team trailed at the end of three quarters.

At the end of the fourth, the Lady Bronchos were all smiles.

Using a run to start the final eight minutes, Odessa High earned a 39-33 victory against Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Friday at Rebel Gymnasium.

Nesha Stephens scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Bronchos (14-13 overall, 2-3 in District 2-6A), while Amber Escontrias had seven.

“Our defense played pretty well,” Odessa High head coach Marcus Chapa said. “Our kids have bought into it. They’re buying into the process.

“They work hard every day. We try to win the day and try to win every practice. It showed on the court tonight and I’m proud of them for it.”

Destiny Stanford scored 10 points to lead Midland Lee (16-11, 2-3), with Maggie Erdwurm chipping in eight in the defeat.

“You have to give credit to Odessa High,” Midland Lee head coach Alfred Acosta said. “They’re a good team and they’re well-coached. They presented a tough challenge for us.

“They made it tough for us to knock down shots and that was the difference in the ball game. You have to give credit to them and we have to figure out how to get better.”

Both teams struggled offensively in the opening minutes and it wasn’t until an Erdwurm 3-pointer with less than six minutes remaining in the opening quarter that either side made a field goal.

The Lady Bronchos battled back to take a 10-8 lead at the end of the quarter.

The teams traded baskets in the second quarter, with Odessa High holding a 16-15 advantage heading to halftime.

Lee regained the lead early in the second half with a 3-pointer from Elizabeth McRae, giving the Lady Rebels some momentum, though Odessa High was able to keep things close and trailed 24-22 heading into the last eight minutes.

The Lady Bronchos regained the lead at the free throw line with Escontrias and Stephens both hitting two foul shots on consecutive trips to the line to start the quarter.

Luna kept Odessa High’s fourth-quarter run going, getting a layup to push the lead to 30-27.

Midland Lee tried to rally, but could only watch as the Lady Bronchos pushed their lead to 36-27 with time running out.

The Lady Rebels finally got a 3-pointer from Alyssa Green to cut the deficit down to 36-30 with 1:10 remaining and cut the lead down to four with under a minute left.

Stephens then stepped up and hit a trio of free throws in the final minute to allow Odessa High to wrap up a second-straight district victory.