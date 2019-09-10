HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian comes up short in five sets

The final outcome wasn’t what the Permian volleyball team was planning on against Abilene Wylie.

But it wasn’t for lack of trying.

The Lady Bulldogs forced a fifth set and then went beyond in a 25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 18-16 victory against the Lady Panthers in a nondistrict match Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

“I’m just super excited that we were able to hold on in the fifth set and battle back after dropping the second and third sets,” Abilene Wylie head coach Shay Cox said. “I’m proud of the kids.”

Permian’s Lauren Lucas led the Lady Panthers in kills 14, while Nyxalee Munoz had 12.

Annalise Lopez had three blocks, with Noemi Marquez finishing with two.

Defensively, Natalia Abila had 24 digs for the Lady Panthers (12-13), with Lucas adding 19.

“It was a good matchup,” said Permian head coach Gillian Herrera. “Of course, we would’ve loved for the outcome to be different. But we responded pretty well and I’m proud of the way that we played.”

Maggie Allen had nine kills to lead Abilene Wylie, while Keetyn Davis had 15 digs.

After the Lady Bulldogs cruised to a first-set victory, Permian began to put up a fight in the second set, taking leads of 10-5 and 16-13 before Abilene Wylie tied the set and the teams went back and forth.

A hitting error gave Permian a 22-20 lead and the Lady Panthers were able to hold on to square the match.

They used that momentum to start the third set, but as in the second set, the Lady Bulldogs battled back and tied the set, 22-22. Permian had a response, however, going on a 3-1 run to win the set and take the lead in the match.

Abilene Wylie regained the momentum in the fourth set, keeping Permian at bay throughout en route to the victory to force a decisive fifth set.

After going back and forth early in the set, a Lady Panthers’ hitting error put Abilene Wylie up 12-10 and then, eventually, 14-11. Permian went on a 3-0 run to stay alive, but couldn’t finish for the victory.

“It was just a race to 15,” Herrera said. “We had to get to 15 before they did and cut down on the errors. I told the girls that we had to keep doing what we’re doing and to keep the errors down.”

